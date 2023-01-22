Wipro sacks 452 freshers for under performance: Report

As the Covid bubble bursts, companies around the world have resorted to layoff drives to restructure their businesses and downsize their workforce. Tech companies, in particular, are laying off a large number of employees. Wipro, one of country's leading IT firm, has also joined this list. Wipro reportedly fired 452 freshers due to poor performance.

According to a report in Business Standard, Wipro spokesperson said that the company has fired 452 freshers because even after training, these employees consistently underperformed. "At Wipro, we take pride in holding ourselves to the highest standards. In line with the standards we aim to set for ourselves, we expect every entry-level employee to have a certain level of proficiency in their designated area of work,” the statement noted.

Wipro has waived the expenditure for training of the sacked employees. A report from Business Today, citing the termination letter, states that this is approximately ₹75000 per employee that they were required to pay.

"We wish to inform you that training cost of ₹75,000 which you are liable to pay, will be waived off," the termination letter read.

Hindustan Times has reached out to Wipro for a comment on this matter and this article will be updated when the company replies.

The move by Wipro coincides with a significant disruption in the technology industry, with other behemoths like Microsoft, Amazon, Meta, and Twitter also reducing their workforce.

Rising on the tide of layoff trend, tech behemoth Google downsized 6 per cent of its workforce on Friday.

