Home / Business / Wipro sacks 452 freshers for under performance: Report

Wipro sacks 452 freshers for under performance: Report

business
Updated on Jan 22, 2023 06:52 PM IST

Layoff by Wipro coincides with a significant disruption in the technology industry, with other behemoths like Microsoft, Amazon, Meta, and Twitter also reducing their workforce.

Wipro has fired 452 trainees.(Bloomberg file photo)
Wipro has fired 452 trainees.(Bloomberg file photo)
ByHT News Desk

As the Covid bubble bursts, companies around the world have resorted to layoff drives to restructure their businesses and downsize their workforce. Tech companies, in particular, are laying off a large number of employees. Wipro, one of country's leading IT firm, has also joined this list. Wipro reportedly fired 452 freshers due to poor performance.

According to a report in Business Standard, Wipro spokesperson said that the company has fired 452 freshers because even after training, these employees consistently underperformed. "At Wipro, we take pride in holding ourselves to the highest standards. In line with the standards we aim to set for ourselves, we expect every entry-level employee to have a certain level of proficiency in their designated area of work,” the statement noted.

ALSO READ: Employee laid off at 3 am after more than 16 years with Google: ‘100% disposable...’

Wipro has waived the expenditure for training of the sacked employees. A report from Business Today, citing the termination letter, states that this is approximately 75000 per employee that they were required to pay.

"We wish to inform you that training cost of 75,000 which you are liable to pay, will be waived off," the termination letter read.

Hindustan Times has reached out to Wipro for a comment on this matter and this article will be updated when the company replies.

The move by Wipro coincides with a significant disruption in the technology industry, with other behemoths like Microsoft, Amazon, Meta, and Twitter also reducing their workforce.

Rising on the tide of layoff trend, tech behemoth Google downsized 6 per cent of its workforce on Friday.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    HT News Desk

    Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered.

Topics
unemployment rate wipro
unemployment rate wipro
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exiting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2022 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, January 25, 2023
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out