Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Business / Sensex drops over 200 points in early trade; Nifty slips below 17,950
business

Sensex drops over 200 points in early trade; Nifty slips below 17,950

The 30-share index was trading 245.5 points or 0.41 per cent lower at 60,076.87 in initial deals. Similarly, the Nifty fell 72.40 points or 0.40 per cent to 17,926.80.
HDFC was the top loser in the Sensex pack, shedding over 1 per cent, followed by Dr Reddy’s, Reliance Industries, Axis Bank, Kotak Bank and HCL Tech.(MINT)
Published on Nov 17, 2021 09:33 AM IST
PTI |

Equity benchmark Sensex fell over 200 points in early trade on Wednesday tracking losses in index majors Reliance Industries, HDFC twins and ICICI Bank amid a largely negative trend in Asian markets.

The 30-share index was trading 245.5 points or 0.41 per cent lower at 60,076.87 in initial deals. Similarly, the Nifty fell 72.40 points or 0.40 per cent to 17,926.80.

HDFC was the top loser in the Sensex pack, shedding over 1 per cent, followed by Dr Reddy’s, Reliance Industries, Axis Bank, Kotak Bank and HCL Tech.

On the other hand, NTPC, Asian Paints, M&M, PowerGrid, Maruti and Bajaj Auto were among the gainers.

In the previous session, Sensex ended 396.34 points or 0.65 per cent lower at 60,322.37, and Nifty fell 110.25 points or 0.61 per cent to 17,999.20.

Foreign institutional investors (FIIs) were net sellers in the capital market, as they offloaded shares worth 560.67 crore on Tuesday, as per exchange data.

RELATED STORIES

"When valuations are rich, as they are now, some triggers can cause market pullback. The minor pullback on Tuesday was caused by the RBI's observations on excessive stock valuations," said VK Vijayakumar, Chief investment Strategist at Geojit Financial Services.

Elsewhere in Asia, bourses in Hong Kong, Tokyo and Seoul were trading with losses in mid-session deals, while Shanghai was positive.

Stock exchanges in the US ended with gains in the overnight session.

Meanwhile, international oil benchmark Brent crude fell 0.84 per cent to USD 81.74 per barrel.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
MORE FROM THIS SECTION

Tesla CEO Elon Musk exercises more options, sells $973 million for taxes

72 planes, $9 billion: Akasa Air orders Boeing 737 MAX jets

Frida Kahlo painting sells for a record $35 million

Fitch affirms India's sovereign rating, retains negative outlook
TRENDING TOPICS
Horoscope Today
Today Panchang
Spider-Man: No Way Home
Delhi Air Quality
India vs New Zealand 1st T20
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP