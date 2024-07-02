Income tax refund: How to raise refund reissue request
Following assessment, the tax department computes the tax by factoring in all applicable exemptions and deductions and processes refunds.
The Income Tax Department gives income tax refunds to eligible taxpayers who have paid more in taxes than what is really owed. This can happen through Advance Tax, Self-Assessment Tax, TDS or TCS. Following assessment, the tax department computes the tax by factoring in all applicable exemptions and deductions and processes refunds after the taxpayer verifies the form electronically.
This refund is credited to the taxpayer's account in four to five weeks. As per the post on X (formerly Twitter), “If your refund has failed for any reason, please submit “Refund Reissue Request” as applicable."
How to raise refund reissue request
- Log into the official Income Tax Department e-filing portal: incometax.gov.in using your user ID and password
- Go to service menu and select refund reissue
- Click on ‘Refund reissue request’
- Select record for which you want to submit the request
- Select bank account where you would like to receive the refund
- Click ‘ Proceed for verification’
- Select preferred e-verification method – Aadhaar OTP, EVC, or DSC
- Click ‘Continue.
You will then receive the success message along with transaction ID. You can also check the status of your request by going back to ‘Service Requests’ and selecting ‘Refund Reissue’ as the category.
