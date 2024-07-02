 Income tax refund: How to raise refund reissue request - Hindustan Times
Menu Explore
Search Search
Tuesday, Jul 02, 2024
New Delhi oC
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Income tax refund: How to raise refund reissue request

ByHT News Desk
Jul 02, 2024 10:50 AM IST

Following assessment, the tax department computes the tax by factoring in all applicable exemptions and deductions and processes refunds.

The Income Tax Department gives income tax refunds to eligible taxpayers who have paid more in taxes than what is really owed. This can happen through Advance Tax, Self-Assessment Tax, TDS or TCS. Following assessment, the tax department computes the tax by factoring in all applicable exemptions and deductions and processes refunds after the taxpayer verifies the form electronically.

Refund is credited to the taxpayer's account in four to five weeks. As per the post on X (formerly Twitter), “If your refund has failed for any reason, please submit “Refund Reissue Request” as applicable."
Refund is credited to the taxpayer's account in four to five weeks. As per the post on X (formerly Twitter), “If your refund has failed for any reason, please submit “Refund Reissue Request” as applicable."

Read more: Income Tax Return (ITR) 2023-24: 6 Essential points and 6 tips for error-free filing

This refund is credited to the taxpayer's account in four to five weeks. As per the post on X (formerly Twitter), “If your refund has failed for any reason, please submit “Refund Reissue Request” as applicable."

How to raise refund reissue request

Read more: ITR 2023-2024: Afraid of making mistakes while filing income tax returns? Top tips for error-free filing

  1. Log into the official Income Tax Department e-filing portal: incometax.gov.in using your user ID and password
  2. Go to service menu and select refund reissue
  3. Click on ‘Refund reissue request’
  4. Select record for which you want to submit the request
  5. Select bank account where you would like to receive the refund
  6. Click ‘ Proceed for verification’
  7. Select preferred e-verification method – Aadhaar OTP, EVC, or DSC
  8. Click ‘Continue.

Read more: From income tax to credit cards, 6 major financial changes this July that can impact you

You will then receive the success message along with transaction ID. You can also check the status of your request by going back to ‘Service Requests’ and selecting ‘Refund Reissue’ as the category.

Elevate your career with VIT’s MBA programme that has been designed by its acclaimed faculty & stands out as a beacon for working professionals. Explore now!

See more

Get latest updates on Petrol Price along with Gold Rate , Today Weather and Budget 2024 at Hindustan Times.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
News / Business / Income tax refund: How to raise refund reissue request
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, July 02, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On