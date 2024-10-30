India fastest growing community on GitHub with 5.2 billion projects, announces CEO

Thomas Dohmke, the chief executive officer (CEO) of GitHub, a platform for developers, took to social media to acknowledge the importance of Indian developers in terms of their contribution to artificial intelligence (AI). GitHub is a platform for developers to create, store, manage, and share their code(Rubaitul Azad/Unsplash)

“Of course, I have to show some love to India,” he wrote on a post on X. "Now the fastest growing developer population on the planet, India’s rise as a global tech titan is inexorable.

Also Read: Elcid Investments, India's costliest stock went from ₹3 to ₹2,36,250: Here's how

An attached image in his post described Indians as having performed 5.2 billion GitHub project contributions and 108 million new repositories in 2024.

“India’s developers have gone a leap further,” he wrote in a follow-up post. “They’re increasingly using AI to build AI. India has the second-highest number of contributors to public generative AI projects.”

Also Read: Gautam Singhania vs Lamborghini: Inside the high-demand world of supercar ownership in India

Another attached image in his post showed how India ranks just below the US in terms of the most number of contributors to generative AI projects on GitHub.

"This makes it evermore likely the next great AI multinational is borne on the continent," he added.

What is GitHub?

GitHub is a platform for developers to create, store, manage, and share their code.

GitHub had recently published a report called Octoverse which said India may overtake the US in terms of the number of developers by 2028.

“India prioritizes open source software and introduced the National Education Policy of 2020, which requires schools to include coding and AI in student curriculum,” the report read. “As part of the United Nations-backed Digital Public Goods Alliance, India also builds its digital public infrastructure with digital public goods (DPGs)—ranging from software code to AI models."

"Its Open Healthcare Network platform, for instance, is a community-driven project fueled by a small but dedicated team of open source developers who use GitHub Copilot,” the report added.

The report went on to show that India's growth in terms of number of developers was 28% followed by China at 10%, Indonesia at 23%, Japan at 23%, and Philippines at 29%.

Also Read: The longest and shortest non-stop flight routes in India this winter that every passenger should know