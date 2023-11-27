India hosts landmark regional conference on legal aid and technology

New Delhi [India], November 27 (ANI): In an initiative to enhance access to justice, the National Legal Services Authority (NALSA), in collaboration with the International Legal Foundation (ILF), the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP), and the United Nations Children's Fund (UNICEF), hosted the first-ever regional conference on "Access to Legal Aid- Strengthening Access to Justice in the Global South".

HT Image

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The event addressed the intersection of technology and legal services, with key figures from across the globe converging to discuss strategies that leverage technological advancements for the betterment of legal systems.

A notable voice at the conference was Amitabh Kant, G20 Sherpa and former CEO of Niti Aayog, who emphasized the transformative power of technology in making citizens' lives more efficient.

He cited examples of Direct Benefit Transfer, a paperless mechanism that revolutionizes how individuals receive essential services seamlessly.

Kant said, "Technology has already enabled India to make the lives of its citizens easier and more efficient. Direct benefit transport transforms the ability of individuals to receive what is a group to them in a seamless, paperless manner. The G20 Presidency gave us an opportunity to engage meaningfully with member countries and both learn from the adoption experiences as well as showcase the opportunity that India has presented technology and access to justice".

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Speaking at the conference, Amitabh Kant asserted that the G20 Presidency provided a valuable platform to engage meaningfully with member countries, fostering knowledge exchange and showcasing the opportunities that India offers in terms of technology and access to justice.

Highlighting the significance of artificial intelligence (AI) in the legal landscape, Kant underscored its potential as a transformative and revolutionary force.

Kant said, "Artificial intelligence is now the future of technology and its core is both transformative and revolution. The ethical and responsible use of AI and machine learning for the advancement of efficiency-enhancing can be increasingly embedded in legal and judicial processes".

Kant added, "Tools derived from AI could help expedite the case through management and processes in many cases. There is no question of replacing human reasoning, logic and intelligence with automation, but there are many aspects of technology that can be integrated with immediate effect".

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

He advocated for the ethical and responsible use of AI and machine learning to enhance efficiency in legal and judicial processes. While emphasizing that AI cannot replace human reasoning and intelligence, Kant sees immediate opportunities for integrating technology into various aspects of the legal domain.

Amitabh Kant attributed Chief Justice of India (CJI) Chandrachud's insights on how AI has been effectively employed to improve access to justice.

The conference, with its focus on the ethical deployment of technology, sets the stage for collaborative efforts to shape the future of legal services.

The regional conference on Access to Legal Aid represents a landmark moment in advancing justice through technology, paving the way for global collaboration and learning from diverse adoption experiences.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

As the discussions unfold, the event aims to lay the groundwork for more inclusive and efficient legal systems. (ANI)