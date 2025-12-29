India IIP Data: India clocks highest industrial growth in two years on robust manufacturing

India's industrial growth in November was the fastest in two years, on the back of strong manufacturing and mining activity.
The index of industrial production (IIP)—which measures factory output in the world's fifth largest economy—accelerated 6.7% year-on-year as against 5% in the year-ago period, according to government data released on Monday. The previous high was recorded at 11.9% in November 2023. The IIP figure for October was revised to 0.5% as against 0.4% earlier.
India IIP data for November 2025
Manufacturing output grew 8% YoY vs 2% YoY in October 2025
Electricity generation fell 1.5% YoY vs 6.9% fall in October 2025
Mining activity rose 5.4% YoY vs 1.8% decline in Ocotber 2025
Consumer durables grew 10.3% YoY vs 1.3% decline in October 2025
Consumer non-durables rose 7.3% vs 5.2% decline in October 2025
Capital goods output grew 10.4% YoY vs 2.1% rise in October 2025
India's industrial output in April-November grew 3.3% as compared to a revised increase of 4.1% a year earlier, according to government data.