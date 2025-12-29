India IIP Data: India clocks highest industrial growth in two years on robust manufacturing

India's industrial growth in November was the fastest in two years, on the back of strong manufacturing and mining activity. India's industrial output in April-November grew 3.3% as compared to a revised increase of 4.1% a year earlier, according to government data. (Mint Archives)

The index of industrial production (IIP)—which measures factory output in the world's fifth largest economy—accelerated 6.7% year-on-year as against 5% in the year-ago period, according to government data released on Monday. The previous high was recorded at 11.9% in November 2023. The IIP figure for October was revised to 0.5% as against 0.4% earlier.