    India IIP Data: India clocks highest industrial growth in two years on robust manufacturing

    India's IIP accelerated 6.7% YoY in November 2025 as against 5% in the year-ago period. The previous high was recorded at 11.9% in November 2023.

    Updated on: Dec 29, 2025 5:07 PM IST
    By HT Business Desk
    India's industrial growth in November was the fastest in two years, on the back of strong manufacturing and mining activity.

    India's industrial output in April-November grew 3.3% as compared to a revised increase of 4.1% a year earlier, according to government data. (Mint Archives)
    India's industrial output in April-November grew 3.3% as compared to a revised increase of 4.1% a year earlier, according to government data. (Mint Archives)

    The index of industrial production (IIP)—which measures factory output in the world's fifth largest economy—accelerated 6.7% year-on-year as against 5% in the year-ago period, according to government data released on Monday. The previous high was recorded at 11.9% in November 2023. The IIP figure for October was revised to 0.5% as against 0.4% earlier.

    India IIP data for November 2025

    • Manufacturing output grew 8% YoY vs 2% YoY in October 2025
    • Electricity generation fell 1.5% YoY vs 6.9% fall in October 2025
    • Mining activity rose 5.4% YoY vs 1.8% decline in Ocotber 2025
    • Consumer durables grew 10.3% YoY vs 1.3% decline in October 2025
    • Consumer non-durables rose 7.3% vs 5.2% decline in October 2025
    • Capital goods output grew 10.4% YoY vs 2.1% rise in October 2025

    India's industrial output in April-November grew 3.3% as compared to a revised increase of 4.1% a year earlier, according to government data.

