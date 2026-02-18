India is a blueprint for democratising AI globally, Sundar Pichai says

India is a blueprint for democratising AI globally, Alphabet Inc. CEO Sundar Pichai said on Wednesday, unveiling a plethora of Google AI initiatives to tap into the world's largest internet population outside of China. Google and Alphabet CEO Sundar Pichai speaks at a press conference in New Delhi on Wednesday, 18 February 2026. (Reuters)

India is poised for an “extraordinary trajectory” in AI as the language ecosystem and digital infrastructure here make for a “powerful foundation for innovation”, Pichai said during a press conference in New Delhi on Wednesday, ahead of his session at the India AI Impact Summit 2026 later this week.

To tap into that unrealised potential, Google made the following announcements for its AI ecosystem in India:

The India-America Connect Initiative to deploy new subsea cables between the US, India, and the wider Global South.

A partnership with Karma Yogi Bharat to support 2 crore public servants.

Atal Tinkering Labs to introduce Google Gen AI tools to 10,000 schools.

A $30-million AI for Science Impact Challenge to advance global research.

A Google AI Professional Certificate Program in English and Hindi for students and early-career professionals.

Google's $15-billion AI hub in Visakhapatnam including a 1 GW AI data centre and new subsea cables. “AI has the biggest impact when developed and deployed with institutions that understand communities best,” Pichai said. “Google has full-stack connectivity in India, and I have never been more excited about the future we are building together.”

Pichai, a graduate of IIT Kharagpur, believes that “AI is the biggest platform shift of our lifetime”. “It must work across languages and local contexts. It must deliver real-world benefits people can rely on. Trust grows when technology is transparent, responsible, and grounded in outcomes,” he said.