India Post sets 30% higher revenue target despite slow growth last year

Union communications minister Jyotiraditya Scindia on Thursday said India Post has set an ambitious revenue target of ₹17,546 crore for 2025–26, marking a 30% increase over the current year, even as revenue growth between 2023–24 and 2024–25 remained modest at around 3%, rising from ₹12,790 crore to ₹13,240 crore. India Post has earned ₹10,155 crore in the first three quarters of the current financial year, compared to ₹9,385 crore in the same period last year. (Anshuman Poyrekar/HT Photo)

“The momentum is encouraging, the direction is clear,” Scindia said in a post on X, adding that the Department of Posts aims to become a profit-making organisation within the next four to five years.

According to officials, India Post has earned ₹10,155 crore in the first three quarters of the current financial year, compared to ₹9,385 crore in the same period last year, a year-on-year growth of 8.2%. However, Scindia flagged concerns about the performance of core services such as mail and international mail, which have seen little or no growth. International mail revenue remained around ₹450 crore, partly due to the temporary suspension of services to the United States between August and mid-October last year because of changes in American customs rules.

Among the six major business segments, Citizen Centric Services showed the highest growth at 95% in the third quarter. Parcels grew by 12%, Postal Life Insurance by 11%, and the Post Office Savings Bank by 7%. Overall growth across all segments was about 9% in the quarter.

Scindia said 23 Chief Postmasters General decide their individual targets for the year based upon the nature of the business in their circles, making the system centralised. Calling them the ‘Stars of the Q3,’ Scindia announced Rajasthan emerged as the best-performing circle overall in the third quarter. Karnataka led in savings bank performance, while Uttar Pradesh topped Postal Life Insurance. Delhi, Maharashtra and Rajasthan performed strongly in citizen services.

Scindia urged underperforming regions to learn from better-performing states and improve results, especially in parcels and mail, which he described as critical for future growth. The minister also highlighted tie-ups with e-commerce and logistics companies such as Amazon and Shiprocket to boost the parcel business, and partnerships with other ministries to expand government services through post offices.

Looking ahead, Scindia said the fourth quarter is crucial, noting that nearly ₹4,500 crore was earned in Q4 last year alone. “...Our commitment to deliver, backed by the ethos of ‘Dak Sewa, Jan Sewa’, remains strong as we enter the final stretch of the year,” he said in the X post, adding that the next quarterly review will be held in April.