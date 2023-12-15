India scripting new histories under PM Modi, UK lawmakers commend country's remarkable achievements in last nine years

PRNewswire

Chandigarh [India]/London [UK], December 15: The House of Commons in London's Palace of Westminster reverberated with distinguished voices emphasising India's pivotal role as a transformative global player - as several lawmakers and political leaders of the United Kingdom (UK) affirmed India's remarkable strides across various domains, under the visionary leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, during the last nine years. Eminent guests, including Members of Parliament, UK; eminent business leaders; academicians & members of Indian diaspora were present, along with Satnam Singh Sandhu, Chancellor Chandigarh University & Convener Indian Minorities Foundation.

Their collective observations attributed India's ascent to global prominence as a testament to the nation's burgeoning success underscoring its advancement in technology and economic prowess during the last nine years under PM Modi.

The prominent leaders were speaking during the Sadhbhavna event 'Namaste London' organised by the Indian Minorities Foundation (IMF) at the House of Commons in London, UK, on Thursday (December 14).

During the event, the members of Indian diaspora at UK echoed the sentiment that under Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership, India continues its dynamic trajectory towards becoming an emblem of economic resilience, a global solution provider, and a proactive peacemaker on the world stage. They passed a resolution 'London Resolution' pledging their support for the progress and development of India and actively contributing in PM Modi's dream of 'developed India by 2047'.

They also applauded the growing and vibrant bilateral relations between India and UK, which they said entered a new phase in recent years after PM Modi assumed the office - while endorsing him a popular and powerful world leader.

Among the other dignitaries who attended the event were - Ambassador H.E. Mr. Vikram K. Doraiswami, High Commissioner of India to the United Kingdom; Paul Stuart Scully, Member of Parliament for Sutton and Cheam; Lord Gavin Williamson, Conservative MP for South Staffordshire; Lord German, Member of the House of Lords; John David Beckett Taylor, Baron Taylor of Warwick, MP of the House of Lords, UK; Lord Rajinder Paul Loomba CBE, Member of the House of Lords of the United Kingdom; Lord David Charles Evans of Watford, Member of the House of Lords of the United Kingdom; Lord Meghnad Jagdishchandra Desai, Member of House of Lords; Baroness Uddin, Member of the House of Lords of the United Kingdom; Virendra Kumar Sharma, Labour MP for Ealing, Southall; Councillor Ramji Kanji Chauhan, Mayor of Harrow in the UK; Sunil Chopra, Indian-origin Businessman and Former Mayor of London Borough of Southwark (2021-22); Mr. Darshan Singh Grewal, Former Mayor of Hounslow, London; Vijay Goel, the Founder of the Indo-European Business Forum; Rupinder Singh Brar, who is the prominent Indian-origin businessman in UK; and Rashpal Dhaliwal, President, Chandigarh Group of Colleges (CGC).

Two books on PM Modi released

For the first time the two books of any Indian Prime Minister were released at the House of Commons in UK. During IMF's event, the two books on PM Modi - Igniting Collective Goodness: Mann Ki Baat @100 and 'Heartfelt-The Legacy of Faith'.

The book 'Igniting Collective Goodness: Mann Ki Baat @100' is a journey towards kindling the collective consciousness of the people, as the monthly radio broadcast by PM Modi reached its milestone - 100th Episode in April 2023, leaving an indelible mark on the airwaves and igniting a social revolution across India. The book encapsulates the spirit of this transformative programme, its impact, and the visionary ideas it propounded, shaping the social fabric of India. It transcends politics and manifests as a heartfelt connection between the people and their leaders.

Another book 'Heartfelt-The Legacy of Faith' documents Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi Ji's belief in the Sikh Guru's and their teachings, and his earnest efforts for enabling justice and prosperity and delivering upon the long-overdue mainstays of the Sikh community.

Speaking on the occasion, Chancellor Chandigarh University & IMF convenor Satnam Singh Sandhu, said that it is historic that two books of any Indian PM have been released at the House of Commons, London in UK. "We have witnessed this historic moment. The books show the idealism which PM Modi believes in. During the last nine years we have seen how his inclusive ideology and policies have brought a wave of welfare and progress in the country, which is unprecedented. Every community in India have benefitted by the policies and initiatives of PM Modi government. As the leaders of minorities communities, we assert that we are ready to actively engage ourselves to promote the idea of 'new India' which PM Modi has given to us and work towards realising the dream of 'Developed India by 2047' under his visionary leadership," he said.

"India scripted numerous success stories under PM Modi, be it economic development, infrastructural boom, success of Moon mission (Chandrayaan-3) or successful G-20 summit, we have shown to the world a strong, powerful, innovative, and resilient India which has been possible through the visionary reforms brought by PM Modi for which our nation was waiting since decades. PM Modi has brought peace and prosperity to the nation and has addressed the issues that were plaguing the country since decades & India is now seen as country with potential, power and influence on global level," Sandhu added

Lord Sir Gavin Williamson, Conservative MP for South Staffordshire and Former Defence & Education Secretary for the UK, said, "What we have seen over the last 9 years since PM Modi's premiership is real revolution in India, transformation of the country, India surging forward in terms of investments, railways, roadways, airports, and massive expansion right across the country. Also the Economic growth which has changed how India is perceived from a global perspective, which is incredibly exciting. As a UK parliamentarian, to me it's incredibly important to forge those deep links between our two countries - UK and India. We are so much strong together and very dynamic, and of course there is so much shared history, and more excitingly a shared future together."

About the handling of COVID-19 pandemic, Lord Gavin said, "India was among the largest countries in terms of producing vaccines, which wasn't about tackling the pandemic for India but for the world. India was an incredibly important partner not only for the UK but for so many other countries, which actually speaks about the scientific leaps forward we have actually seen in India."

"PM Modi has put India firmly on the global map as a great power, a country that is able to influence. He has laid the foundation for India to prosper, beyond the ways that it has been able to do in the past," added Lord Gavin. He further said that India, the most populous country in the world, has a thriving economy and has an important role and responsibility as an important balancer in making sure that there is security, prosperity, and everyone benefits from it.

Member of Parliament for Sutton and Cheam, Paul Stuart Scully, who has been MP continuously since 2015, said, "Indian families and communities work so well together. We have got this long-standing relationship. Bengaluru was the fastest-growing digital hub in the world. Number two was London. So again, this is something that brings us together, how we can learn about startups, about scale-ups and about entrepreneurship in general. What I have seen from Prime Minister Modi, he really energizes India, he energizes the relationship between the UK and India, obviously helped by our first prime minister of Indian heritage, Prime Minister Rishi Sunak as well. What I have seen of the structure around the country in India, it has brought people together. Under that sort of energy that dynamism of a new India really is powering ahead to not only be one of the world's leading economies, but a driver towards helping in the developing world as well."

Lord German, Member of the House of Lords, said that the position of India on the world stage is now much greater than it was nine years ago. "It is taking a lead in many areas, not just economically, but also socially and culturally as well. I think there is clearly a big dramatic shift in the economy as ideas, thinking, dramatic new developments in terms of production and being able to manufacture globally and export globally. India is now a powerhouse in the world. What is impressive is the change in recent years, marked by growth, stronger relationships, and India's role on the global stage in economy and technology. And the ideas coming from India are today hold more value than they were ten years ago," he said.

Lord German also added, "I am very much keen on what India has been able to contribute to the world in our understanding of diversity, our understanding of different cultures, and our understanding of ourselves as we get reflected through the views of other people," he said.

Manzila Pola Uddin, Baroness Uddin, Member of the House of Lords for the past 25 years, said, "We are forever full of gratitude and respect for India for standing by Bangladesh in the war of Independence. A child then, and an elderly person now, I have always held India nearest to my heart." Underlining the significant role of good leadership, she added, "A steady leadership is absolutely critical in strengthening the bond of friendship. The UK has an incredibly strong relationship, not only bilateral but also within the communities. It is imperative for India to continue development of inclusive relationships, not only on the international stage but also domestically, where community, cohesion, and mutual respect irrespective of one's religion or faith are valued. India's rise on the global stage shows its potential to set the highest standards for a society that respects every individual citizen."

She further added, "Indian women across different sectors have been the standard bearers of what other women aspire to be. They have been leading several institutions, which have not been adequately represented in the parliament. Therefore, the 33% reservation of seats is crucial, aligning with the values and standards aimed at achieving equality. Women in India have consistently occupied remarkable positions, serving as beacons of inspiration for countless women globally."

Councillor Ramji Kanji Chauhan, Mayor of Harrow, lauded the efforts of PM Modi, and said, "The things that PM Modi is doing are unique and different compared to all the prime ministers. If PM Modi can work towards discovering new things that people can do, he can also work in collaboration with them and different countries to implement unique initiatives, contributing to better and faster progress and advancements for everyone, ultimately serving the well-being and humanity of the population. In the political aspect, India has undergone significant transformations for the people. It can only be good when you can change things for the people in the country, to ensure that they live better, eat better, and work together."

Raghwinder Singh Sidhu, Former Mayor of the London Borough of Hounslow, expressed, "Under the leadership of PM Modi, India's foreign policies have gone beyond the expectations of the Indian Diaspora. We take pride in being Indians, witnessing a positive transformation across various fronts, including green energy, youth empowerment, and hosting events like the G-20 - all meeting international standards. The past nine years have significantly enhanced the global perception of Indians. Today, the Indian Diaspora abroad feels open to business opportunities. Businesses are thriving in India, drawing Indians back to their homeland, where they discover and capitalize on new opportunities, and return with better ideas. These new policies have effectively built bridges and fostered connectivity."

Vikram Kumar Doraiswami, High Commissioner of India in the UK, appreciated the notable initiative by Indian Minorities Foundation to bring the partnership of London on a single platform. He said, "The UK is a longstanding partner of India and plays a crucial role in shaping India's global narrative. It is important to have more frequent conversations with the UK, and subsequently with the world through the UK, for discussing the pertinent changes occurring in the contemporary world. The primary objective of transforming a centuries-old society like India is to uplift every individual, regardless of their community, religion, or cultural identity."

He further stated, "In 1947, India came into existence as a modern republic, with 90% of the population living below the poverty line, a life expectancy of 30 years, a literacy rate of 16%, and fewer than 30 universities catering to the population impacted by the partition. From that point to where we stand today, India has achieved a lot, including over 7% energy growth. India has successfully lifted 415 million people out of poverty and has put India on the forefront of the digital revolution with the number of internet users surging from a mere 16% to 70%. Today, digitalization is being used to ensure higher quality of governance and money transfers at a 0% transaction-based model."

Vikram Doraiswami added, "India with a population of 1.4 billion people has its own share of challenges, which we seek to address through democratic and constitutional mechanisms. And, that is the key point that brings India and the UK closer together. Our values are based on the principles of hard work, family, finding salvation in economic sense through the simple application of education, skilling and dedication. And no other community has done better and benefitted in the UK than the people of Indian origin. Indians in the UK are an enormous success story, including many in the parliament, recognizing how much Indians are contributing to the UK's net wealth, benefit, and country's continued success as a global nation."

He added, "Our partnership facilitated by the Indian people is a core pillar of India's foreign policy. PM Modi has made this central pillar of his global strategy, the outreach to the UK, prioritization of Indian Diaspora, prioritization of our families away from home, and prioritization of development for every single citizen from across the country."

About India Minorities Foundation

India Minorities Foundation, a non- government organization, founded by Satnam Singh Sandhu, Chancellor Chandigarh University, is committed to promote patriotism and national pride among minority groups and support to empower individuals and communities. IMF is working to promote a sense of belonging and inclusion. The main objective of IMF is to foster a sense of national pride with a sense of national pride among minority groups by highlighting their shared history, culture, and contributions to the nation, and by encouraging active participation in civic life.

About Chandigarh University

Chandigarh University is a NAAC A Grade University and QS World Ranked University. This autonomous educational institution is approved by UGC and is located near Chandigarh in the state of Punjab. It is the youngest university in India and the only private university in Punjab to be honoured with A Grade by NAAC (National Assessment and Accreditation Council). CU offers more than 109 UG and PG programs in the field of engineering, management, pharmacy, law, architecture, journalism, animation, hotel management, commerce, and others. It has been awarded as The University with Best Placements by WCRC.

