Indian Angels, 'world's first angel investment show', to stream on JioCinema

Digikore Studios has launched "Indian Angels", dubbed as the world's first angel investment show, set to be streamed on the OTT platform JioCinema. "Indian Angels" offers angel investors the chance to support emerging startups and also invites viewers to become investors themselves.

First episode of "Indian Angels" is scheduled for late October

The first episode of "Indian Angels" is scheduled for late October, with two episodes released weekly on JioCinema.

"Indian Angels is set to make startup investing more accessible than ever for everyday people," a statement said.

"If you've always wanted to invest in startups but felt held back by a lack of knowledge or a formal platform to assist you, this show is a game-changer," the statement said.

Who are the angel investors on show Indian Angels?

The show's panel of angel investors includes:

1. Ankit Agrawal, Founder and CEO of InsuranceDekho

2. Shreedha Singh, CEO and Co-founder of T.A.C – The Ayurveda Co

3. Kunal Kishore, Founder and director of Value 360

4. Ajinkya Firodia, Managing Director of Kinetic Engineering Ltd.

5. Rikant Pittie, Co-Founder of EaseMyTrip and director

6. Aparna Thygarajan, Co-Founder & Chief Product Officer of Shobitam.

Abhishek More, founder and CEO of Digikore Studios said: "Indian Angels embodies the essence of innovation and the boundless possibilities of OTT platforms. It transcends mere entertainment; it signifies a movement that promises to reshape our understanding of investment.

JioCinema spokesperson said: “This innovative endeavour places investment opportunities at the forefront of your screens, democratising angel investing for all. Prepare to be inspired, educated, and empowered as you witness the dawn of a new era in business entertainment.”

Shark Tank season 3 shoot begins

In related news, the third season of the business reality show Shark Tank India will feature several new sharks. OYO Rooms founder Ritesh Agarwal, Zomato founder and CEO, Deepinder Goyal and Inshorts CEO Azhar Iqubal have also joined the panel.

Season 3 will feature Namita Thapar (CEO of Emcure Pharmaceuticals), Anupam Mittal (Shaadi.com founder), Aman Gupta (co-founder and CMO of boAt), Vineeta Singh (co-founder and CEO of Sugar Cosmetics), and Amit Jain (CEO and co-founder of CarDekho) as the other main sharks.

Season 3 of ‘Shark Tank India’ will stream on the OTT platform Sony Liv. The official streaming date of Season 3 is still awaited.

