Indian banks, payments systems unaffected by Microsoft outage: ‘We are all fine’

Indian banks and payments systems were unaffected by the Microsoft outage, which has impacted financial services players worldwide. Microsoft outage: SBI, HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank, and Axis Bank unaffected by global IT outage.(HT File)

"We are all fine," SBI Chairman Dinesh Kumar Khara told PTI when asked about the impact of the outage on the operations at the country's largest lender which commands nearly 25 per cent market share.

National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI) chief executive Dilip Asbe said the country's payments architecture, including the widely popular Unified Payments Interface, has been unaffected.

HDFC Bank, the biggest among the private sector lenders, also said that it has not faced any impact of the outage.

"Our systems are unaffected by the global outage. There is no impact on banking operations," said Ramesh Lakshminarayanan, the group head for information technology at HDFC Bank.

Officials at ICICI Bank and Axis Bank also said that their systems were working fine and showing no impact of the outage.

A widespread Microsoft outage disrupted flights, banks, media outlets and companies around the world on Friday. Escalating disruptions continued hours after the technology company said it was gradually fixing an issue affecting access to Microsoft 365 apps and services.