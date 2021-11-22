Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Business / Indian shares slip as Reliance drags energy stocks lower; Paytm down
business

Indian shares slip as Reliance drags energy stocks lower; Paytm down

Shares of Paytm fell about 3% in their second day of trading. On Thursday, the digital payments start-up made one of the worst major stock market debuts in India, as its shares fell more than 27% after the country's largest-ever IPO.
Shares of Mukesh Ambani-led Reliance Industries fell 3.71%.(Reuters)
Published on Nov 22, 2021 11:06 AM IST
Reuters |

Indian shares slipped on Monday as market heavyweight Reliance Industries led energy stocks lower and the return of COVID-19 restrictions in Europe weighed on investor sentiment.

The blue-chip NSE Nifty 50 index dropped 0.61% to 17,656.20, while the benchmark S&P BSE Sensex fell 0.65% to 59,250.74 by 0357 GMT.

Shares of Mukesh Ambani-led Reliance Industries fell 3.71% after the oil giant said last week it had decided with Saudi Aramco to reevaluate a proposed $15 billion stake sale in its oil-to-chemicals arm to Saudi Aramco.

The Nifty Energy Index fell 1.75%, led by losses in Reliance. Other laggards on the sub-index were state-run Oil and Natural Gas Corp, down 2.85%, and Tata Power Company, down 2.07%.

Oil futures skidded about 1%, sending Brent crude and U.S. crude to seven-week lows amid oversupply concerns.

Shares of Paytm fell about 3% in their second day of trading. On Thursday, the digital payments start-up made one of the worst major stock market debuts in India, as its shares fell more than 27% after the country's largest-ever IPO.

RELATED STORIES

Asian stocks opened lower as investors evaluated oil prices, COVID-19 restrictions in Europe and talk of hastened tapering from the U.S. Federal Reserve.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
reliance industries ltd.
Recommended For You
TRENDING TOPICS
Horoscope Today
Pathankot Grenade attack
Delhi Air Quality
Today's Panchang
Andhra Pradesh Rainfall
American Music Awardss 2021
Mulayam Singh Yadav
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP