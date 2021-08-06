Indian spot gold rate and silver price on Friday, Aug 06, 2021

An increase of 0.02% in spot gold price in India was seen since yesterday, taking the value to ₹47980 from ₹47970. Although, It was also lower than the previous week average of ₹48142.9 by 0.34%.

The Indian spot gold price as of today is ₹47980 which grew by 0.02%; the rate was lower than the global gold spot growth rate of 0.18%. The global spot price is $1816.7.

Gold and other precious metals on Friday, Aug 06, 2021

Gold prices continued their uptrend today as compared to yesterday in the global market. Spot gold rose by 0.18% to $1816.7 per Troy ounce. This price level is 4.24% higher than average gold price observed in the past 30 days ($1739.7). Among other precious metals, silver prices saw a fall today. Silver plunged 0.06% to $25.2 per Troy ounce.

Further, platinum price has shown an uptick. The precious metal platinum rose 0.05% to $1078.0 per Troy ounce. Meanwhile in India, gold was priced at ₹47505 per 10 gram on MCX, with a change of ₹451.3. Also, the price of 24k gold in the Indian spot market was quoted at ₹47980 .

MCX Gold on Friday, Aug 06, 2021

Gold prices in India plunged today with futures on MCX by 0.95% to ₹47505 per 10 gram. In the previous session, gold was up 0.18% or about ₹451.3 per 10 gram.

On MCX, silver futures plunged nearly 0.33% or ₹221.2 per kg to the price level of ₹67020 per kg.

The gold spot price today ( ₹47980) increased by ₹451.3 from yesterday ( ₹47970), along with global spot prices growth of $3.25 to $1816.7 value today. However, the trend observed in MCX future price had a decrease of ₹451.3 and value of ₹47505 as of today.

Currency Exchange Rate on Friday, Aug 06, 2021

The dollar to rupee conversion has been constant since yesterday and any fluctuation today in the gold price would suggest no relation with the dollar value.