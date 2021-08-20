Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Indian spot gold rate and silver price on Friday, Aug 20, 2021
business

Indian spot gold rate and silver price on Friday, Aug 20, 2021

Gold Price and Silver Price Today. Here’s the latest update on spot gold prices, currency exchange rates and other precious metal rates in India as on Friday, Aug 20, 2021
By HT Analytics
PUBLISHED ON AUG 20, 2021 10:02 AM IST
Today Gold Price, Silver Price: Gold Rate and along with other precious metal prices in India on Friday, Aug 20, 2021

Today Gold Rate ( 47120) is lower than this week's average of 47210.0 by 0.19%. The Gold Price though was lower than yesterday's value of 47130.

The Gold Price Today in India ( 47120) decreased as compared to yesterday, despite of the fact that the global Gold Price Today increased by 0.18% and reached the value of $1816.7.

Gold and other precious metals on Friday, Aug 20, 2021

The global Gold Price continued to grow as per the current close with a value of $1816.7 per Troy ounce. The total growth being of 0.18%. This price level is 4.24% higher than average Gold Price observed in the past 30 days ($1739.7). Among the other precious metals, Silver Price Today saw a fall. The Silver Price plunged 0.06% to $25.2 per Troy ounce.

Further, platinum price has shown an uptick. The precious metal platinum rose 0.05% to $1078.0 per Troy ounce. Meanwhile in India, gold was priced at 47237 per 10 gram on MCX, with a change of 103.9. Also, the price of 24k gold in the Indian spot market was quoted at 47120 . 

MCX Gold on Friday, Aug 20, 2021

On MCX, gold futures prices in India jumped 0.22% to 47237 per 10 gram. In the previous session, gold was up 0.11% or about 103.9 per 10 gram.

On MCX, silver futures grew nearly 0.19% or 118.8 per kg to the price level of 62550 per kg.

The gold spot price today ( 47120) decreased by 103.9 from yesterday ( 47130), whereas global spot prices saw growth of $3.25 to $1816.7 value today. Following global price trend, MCX future price saw an increase of 103.9 and value of 47237 as of today.

Currency Exchange Rate on Friday, Aug 20, 2021

The dollar to rupee conversion has been constant since yesterday and any fluctuation today in the gold price would suggest no relation with the dollar value.

