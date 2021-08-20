Indian spot gold rate and silver price on Friday, Aug 20, 2021

Today Gold Rate ( ₹ 47120) is lower than this week's average of ₹47210.0 by 0.19%. The Gold Price though was lower than yesterday's value of ₹47130.

The Gold Price Today in India ( ₹47120) decreased as compared to yesterday, despite of the fact that the global Gold Price Today increased by 0.18% and reached the value of $1816.7.

Gold and other precious metals on Friday, Aug 20, 2021

The global Gold Price continued to grow as per the current close with a value of $1816.7 per Troy ounce. The total growth being of 0.18%. This price level is 4.24% higher than average Gold Price observed in the past 30 days ($1739.7). Among the other precious metals, Silver Price Today saw a fall. The Silver Price plunged 0.06% to $25.2 per Troy ounce.

Further, platinum price has shown an uptick. The precious metal platinum rose 0.05% to $1078.0 per Troy ounce. Meanwhile in India, gold was priced at ₹47237 per 10 gram on MCX, with a change of ₹103.9. Also, the price of 24k gold in the Indian spot market was quoted at ₹47120 .

MCX Gold on Friday, Aug 20, 2021

On MCX, gold futures prices in India jumped 0.22% to ₹47237 per 10 gram. In the previous session, gold was up 0.11% or about ₹103.9 per 10 gram.

On MCX, silver futures grew nearly 0.19% or ₹118.8 per kg to the price level of ₹62550 per kg.

The gold spot price today ( ₹47120) decreased by ₹103.9 from yesterday ( ₹47130), whereas global spot prices saw growth of $3.25 to $1816.7 value today. Following global price trend, MCX future price saw an increase of ₹103.9 and value of ₹47237 as of today.

Currency Exchange Rate on Friday, Aug 20, 2021

The dollar to rupee conversion has been constant since yesterday and any fluctuation today in the gold price would suggest no relation with the dollar value.