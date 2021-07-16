Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Business / Indian spot gold rate and silver price on Friday, Jul 16, 2021
business

Indian spot gold rate and silver price on Friday, Jul 16, 2021

Here’s the latest update on spot gold prices, currency exchange rates and other precious metal rates in India as on Friday, Jul 16, 2021
By HT Analytics
PUBLISHED ON JUL 16, 2021 10:02 AM IST
Gold, Silver and other precious metal prices in India on Friday, Jul 16, 2021

The spot gold price today( 48490) is higher than this week's average of 48038.6 by 0.94%. The price was higher than yesterday's value of 48480.

The spot gold prices in India( 48490) witnessed a growth of 0.02%, despite global gold prices($1826.9) saw a drop of 0.14%.

Gold and other precious metals on Friday, Jul 16, 2021

Global spot prices dropped as per the current close with a value of $1826.9 per Troy ounce. The total downturn being of -0.14%. This price level is 4.77% higher than average gold price observed in the past 30 days ($1739.7). Among other precious metals, silver prices saw a fall today. Silver plunged 1.63% to $26.4 per Troy ounce.

Further, platinum price has suffered. The precious metal platinum fell 0.26% to $1139.0 per Troy ounce. Meanwhile in India, gold was priced at 48315 per 10 gram on MCX, with a change of 43.5. Also, the price of 24k gold in the Indian spot market was quoted at 48490 . 

MCX Gold on Friday, Jul 16, 2021

Gold prices in India plunged today with futures on MCX by 0.09% to 48315 per 10 gram. In the previous session, gold was up 0.19% or about 43.5 per 10 gram.

On MCX, silver futures grew nearly 0.19% or 132.8 per kg to the price level of 69915 per kg.

The gold spot price today ( 48490) increased by 43.5 from yesterday ( 48480), whereas global spot prices saw a downturn of $2.55 to $1826.9 value today. However, the trend observed in MCX future price had a decrease of 43.5 and value of 48315 as of today.

Currency Exchange Rate on Friday, Jul 16, 2021

The dollar to rupee conversion has been constant since yesterday and any fluctuation today in the gold price would suggest no relation with the dollar value.

Topics
Gold Price Silver Price
