Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Business / Indian spot gold rate and silver price on Friday, Jul 30, 2021
business

Indian spot gold rate and silver price on Friday, Jul 30, 2021

Here’s the latest update on spot gold prices, currency exchange rates and other precious metal rates in India as on Friday, Jul 30, 2021
By HT Analytics
PUBLISHED ON JUL 30, 2021 10:02 AM IST
Gold, Silver and other precious metal prices in India on Friday, Jul 30, 2021

An increase of 0.02% in spot gold price in India was seen since yesterday, taking the value to 48080 from 48070. It was also higher than the previous week average of 47894.3 by 0.39%.

Although the gold price in both global($1816.7) as well as Indian market( 48080) experienced a growth, the spot gold prices in Indian market grew by a lesser rate of 0.02% as compared to Global gold prices of 0.18%.

Gold and other precious metals on Friday, Jul 30, 2021

Gold prices continued their uptrend today as compared to yesterday in the global market. Spot gold rose by 0.18% to $1816.7 per Troy ounce. This price level is 4.24% higher than average gold price observed in the past 30 days ($1739.7). Among other precious metals, silver prices saw a fall today. Silver plunged 0.06% to $25.2 per Troy ounce.

Further, platinum price has shown an uptick. The precious metal platinum rose 0.05% to $1078.0 per Troy ounce. Meanwhile in India, gold was priced at 48121 per 10 gram on MCX, with a change of 86.6. Also, the price of 24k gold in the Indian spot market was quoted at 48080 . 

MCX Gold on Friday, Jul 30, 2021

Gold prices in India plunged today with futures on MCX by 0.18% to 48121 per 10 gram. In the previous session, gold was up 1.42% or about 86.6 per 10 gram.

On MCX, silver futures plunged nearly 0.35% or 238.6 per kg to the price level of 68161 per kg.

The gold spot price today ( 48080) increased by 86.6 from yesterday ( 48070), along with global spot prices growth of $3.25 to $1816.7 value today. However, the trend observed in MCX future price had a decrease of 86.6 and value of 48121 as of today.

Currency Exchange Rate on Friday, Jul 30, 2021

The dollar to rupee conversion today increased to 74.3 as compared to previous close of 74.2. The rise of dollar against rupee might influence gold's rate today reflecting a higher gold price in the domestic markets.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
Gold Price Silver Price
TRENDING NEWS

Krunal Pandya shares heartfelt post to celebrate nephew Agastya’s birthday

Mumbai Police uses ZNMD scene featuring Hrithik Roshan in their latest advisory

Cat watching Olympic event with apt attention intrigues people. Watch

Tweeple got extremely invested in this man’s search for a ‘Rahul’ in London
TRENDING TOPICS
CBSE 12th Result 2021
Tokyo Olympics 2020
Assam Board HSLC Result 2021
International Friendship Day 2021
Horoscope Today
Gold Price
Sonu Sood
India Covid Cases
Olympics
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP