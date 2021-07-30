Indian spot gold rate and silver price on Friday, Jul 30, 2021

An increase of 0.02% in spot gold price in India was seen since yesterday, taking the value to ₹48080 from ₹48070. It was also higher than the previous week average of ₹47894.3 by 0.39%.

Although the gold price in both global($1816.7) as well as Indian market( ₹48080) experienced a growth, the spot gold prices in Indian market grew by a lesser rate of 0.02% as compared to Global gold prices of 0.18%.

Gold and other precious metals on Friday, Jul 30, 2021

Gold prices continued their uptrend today as compared to yesterday in the global market. Spot gold rose by 0.18% to $1816.7 per Troy ounce. This price level is 4.24% higher than average gold price observed in the past 30 days ($1739.7). Among other precious metals, silver prices saw a fall today. Silver plunged 0.06% to $25.2 per Troy ounce.

Further, platinum price has shown an uptick. The precious metal platinum rose 0.05% to $1078.0 per Troy ounce. Meanwhile in India, gold was priced at ₹48121 per 10 gram on MCX, with a change of ₹86.6. Also, the price of 24k gold in the Indian spot market was quoted at ₹48080 .

MCX Gold on Friday, Jul 30, 2021

Gold prices in India plunged today with futures on MCX by 0.18% to ₹48121 per 10 gram. In the previous session, gold was up 1.42% or about ₹86.6 per 10 gram.

On MCX, silver futures plunged nearly 0.35% or ₹238.6 per kg to the price level of ₹68161 per kg.

The gold spot price today ( ₹48080) increased by ₹86.6 from yesterday ( ₹48070), along with global spot prices growth of $3.25 to $1816.7 value today. However, the trend observed in MCX future price had a decrease of ₹86.6 and value of ₹48121 as of today.

Currency Exchange Rate on Friday, Jul 30, 2021

The dollar to rupee conversion today increased to ₹74.3 as compared to previous close of ₹74.2. The rise of dollar against rupee might influence gold's rate today reflecting a higher gold price in the domestic markets.