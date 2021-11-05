Indian spot gold rate and silver price on Friday, Nov 05, 2021

Gold Price observed no change since yesterday( ₹47410) and also, it was on par with the average gold price observed this week ( ₹47705.7).

Although the global Gold Price Today ($1816.7) has increased by 0.18%, the Gold Price is the same in the Indian market ( ₹47410).

Gold and other precious metals on Friday, Nov 05, 2021

The Gold Price Today continued its uptrend as compared to yesterday in the global market. The Gold Price rose by 0.18% to $1816.7 per Troy ounce. This price level is 4.24% higher than average Gold Price observed in the past 30 days ($1739.7). Among the other precious metals, Silver Price Today saw a fall. The Silver Price plunged 0.06% to $25.2 per Troy ounce.

Further, platinum price has shown an uptick. The precious metal platinum rose 0.05% to $1078.0 per Troy ounce. Meanwhile in India, gold was priced at ₹47559 per 10 gram on MCX, with a change of ₹604.0. Also, the price of 24k gold in the Indian spot market was quoted at ₹47410 .

MCX Gold on Friday, Nov 05, 2021

On MCX, gold futures prices in India showed an upsurge of 1.27% to ₹47559 per 10 gram. In the previous session, gold was down 1.51% or about ₹604.0 per 10 gram.

On MCX, silver futures grew nearly 2.55% or ₹1639.6 per kg to the price level of ₹64298 per kg.

The gold spot price today ( ₹47410) had no change over yesterday ( ₹47410), whereas global spot prices saw growth of $3.25 to $1816.7 value today. However, an increase was observed in MCX future price of ₹604.0 with value of ₹47559 as of today.

Currency Exchange Rate on Friday, Nov 05, 2021

The dollar to rupee conversion today improved to ₹74.4 as compared to previous close of ₹74.5. The fall of dollar against rupee might influence gold's rate today reflecting a lower gold price in the domestic markets.