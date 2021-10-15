Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Business / Indian spot gold rate and silver price on Friday, Oct 15, 2021
business

Indian spot gold rate and silver price on Friday, Oct 15, 2021

Gold Price and Silver Price Today. Here’s the latest update on spot gold prices, currency exchange rates and other precious metal rates in India as on Friday, Oct 15, 2021
Published on Oct 15, 2021 10:02 AM IST
By HT Analytics

Today Gold Rate ( 47970) is higher than this week's average of 47150.0 by 1.74%. The Gold Price was higher than yesterday's value of 47290.

Although the Gold Price Today in both global ($1816.7) as well as Indian market ( 47970) experienced a growth, the Gold Price in Indian market grew by a higher rate of 1.44% as compared to Global Gold Price of 0.18%.

Gold and other precious metals on Friday, Oct 15, 2021

The Gold Price Today continued its uptrend as compared to yesterday in the global market. The Gold Price rose by 0.18% to $1816.7 per Troy ounce. This price level is 4.24% higher than average Gold Price observed in the past 30 days ($1739.7). Among the other precious metals, Silver Price Today saw a fall. The Silver Price plunged 0.06% to $25.2 per Troy ounce.

Further, platinum price has shown an uptick. The precious metal platinum rose 0.05% to $1078.0 per Troy ounce. Meanwhile in India, gold was priced at 47902 per 10 gram on MCX, with a change of 0.0. Also, the price of 24k gold in the Indian spot market was quoted at 47970 . 

MCX Gold on Friday, Oct 15, 2021

Gold prices in India remained stable today with futures on MCX quoted at 47902 per 10 gram. In the previous session, gold was up 1.42% or about 0.0 per 10 gram.

On MCX, silver futures grew nearly 1.05% or 669.0 per kg to the price level of 63712 per kg.

The gold spot price today ( 47970) increased by 0.0 from yesterday ( 47290), along with global spot prices growth of $3.25 to $1816.7 value today. No change was seen in MCX future price as of today, and had a value of 47902.

Currency Exchange Rate on Friday, Oct 15, 2021

The dollar to rupee conversion has been constant since yesterday and any fluctuation today in the gold price would suggest no relation with the dollar value.

