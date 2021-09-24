Indian spot gold rate and silver price on Friday, Sep 24, 2021

Gold Price in India ( ₹46290) has decreased since yesterday( ₹46300). Also, it was lower than the average gold price observed this week ( ₹46312.9) by 0.05%.

Although global Gold Price Today ($1816.7) experienced growth of 0.18%, the Gold Price remained low in the Indian market ( ₹46290).

Gold and other precious metals on Friday, Sep 24, 2021

Following yesterday's trend, the global Gold Price continued its growth today as well. It was clocked at $1816.7 per Troy ounce in the latest close which noted an increase of 0.18% over yesterday. This price level is 4.24% higher than average Gold Price observed in the past 30 days ($1739.7). Among the other precious metals, Silver Price Today saw a fall. The Silver Price plunged 0.06% to $25.2 per Troy ounce.

Further, platinum price has shown an uptick. The precious metal platinum rose 0.05% to $1078.0 per Troy ounce. Meanwhile in India, gold was priced at ₹46012 per 10 gram on MCX, with a change of ₹87.4. Also, the price of 24k gold in the Indian spot market was quoted at ₹46290 .

MCX Gold on Friday, Sep 24, 2021

Gold prices in India fell today with futures on MCX by 0.19% to ₹46012 per 10 gram. In the previous session, gold was down 1.28% or about ₹87.4 per 10 gram.

On MCX, silver futures plunged nearly 0.29% or ₹176.6 per kg to the price level of ₹60900 per kg.

The gold spot price today ( ₹46290) decreased by ₹87.4 from yesterday ( ₹46300), whereas global spot prices saw growth of $3.25 to $1816.7 value today. Following Indian spot price, MCX future price saw a decrease of ₹87.4 and value of ₹46012 as of today.

Currency Exchange Rate on Friday, Sep 24, 2021

The dollar to rupee conversion has been constant since yesterday and any fluctuation today in the gold price would suggest no relation with the dollar value.