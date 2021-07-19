Indian spot gold rate and silver price on Monday, Jul 19, 2021

The spot gold price today( ₹ 48180) is lower than this week's average of ₹48195.7 by 0.03%. The price though was lower than yesterday's value of ₹48190.

The spot gold price in India( ₹48180) decreased as compared to yesterday, despite of the fact that the global gold spot prices increased by 0.11% and reached the value of $1813.9.

Gold and other precious metals on Monday, Jul 19, 2021

Following yesterday's trend, global spot prices continued its growth today as well. It was clocked at $1813.9 per Troy ounce in the latest close which noted an increase of 0.11% over yesterday. This price level is 4.09% higher than average gold price observed in the past 30 days ($1739.7). Among other precious metals, silver prices saw a fall today. Silver plunged 3.96% to $25.5 per Troy ounce.

Further, platinum price has shown an uptick. The precious metal platinum rose 0.09% to $1106.0 per Troy ounce. Meanwhile in India, gold was priced at ₹48100 per 10 gram on MCX, with a change of ₹57.7. Also, the price of 24k gold in the Indian spot market was quoted at ₹48180 .

MCX Gold on Monday, Jul 19, 2021

On MCX, gold futures prices in India showed an upsurge of 0.12% to ₹48100 per 10 gram. In the previous session, gold was down 0.66% or about ₹57.7 per 10 gram.

On MCX, silver futures plunged nearly 0.37% or ₹252.7 per kg to the price level of ₹68299 per kg.

The gold spot price today ( ₹48180) decreased by ₹57.7 from yesterday ( ₹48190), whereas global spot prices saw growth of $2.0 to $1813.9 value today. Following global price trend, MCX future price saw an increase of ₹57.7 and value of ₹48100 as of today.

Currency Exchange Rate on Monday, Jul 19, 2021

The dollar to rupee conversion today increased to ₹74.7 as compared to previous close of ₹74.6. The rise of dollar against rupee might influence gold's rate today reflecting a higher gold price in the domestic markets.