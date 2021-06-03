Indian spot gold rate and silver price on Thursday, Jun 03, 2021

An increase of 0.02% in spot gold price in India was seen since yesterday, taking the value to ₹49240 from ₹49230. It was also higher than the previous week average of ₹48104.3 by 2.36%.

The spot gold prices in India( ₹49240) witnessed a growth of 0.02%, despite global gold prices($1904.0) saw a drop of 0.2%.

Gold and other precious metals on Thursday, Jun 03, 2021

Global spot prices dropped as per the current close with a value of $1904.0 per Troy ounce. The total downturn being of -0.2%. This price level is 8.63% higher than average gold price observed in the past 30 days ($1739.7). Among other precious metals, silver prices saw a fall today. Silver plunged 0.16% to $28.1 per Troy ounce.

The precious metal platinum prices remained stable at $1194.0 per Troy ounce. Meanwhile in India, gold was priced at ₹49360 per 10 gram on MCX, with a change of ₹14.8. Also, the price of 24k gold in the Indian spot market was quoted at ₹49240 .

MCX Gold on Thursday, Jun 03, 2021

On MCX, gold futures prices in India jumped 0.03% to ₹49360 per 10 gram. In the previous session, gold was up 0.29% or about ₹14.8 per 10 gram.

On MCX, silver futures grew nearly 0.17% or ₹123.7 per kg to the price level of ₹72775 per kg.

The gold spot price today ( ₹49240) increased by ₹14.8 from yesterday ( ₹49230), whereas global spot prices saw a downturn of $3.76 to $1904.0 value today. MCX future price saw an increase of ₹14.8 and value of ₹49360 as of today.

Currency Exchange Rate on Thursday, Jun 03, 2021

The dollar to rupee conversion today increased to ₹73.2 as compared to previous close of ₹73.0. The rise of dollar against rupee might influence gold's rate today reflecting a higher gold price in the domestic markets.