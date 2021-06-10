Indian spot gold rate and silver price on Thursday, Jun 10, 2021

Spot gold prices observed no change since yesterday( ₹48680) and also, it was on par with the average gold price observed this week ( ₹48874.3).

Although the global gold price($1885.5) saw a decline of 0.14%, the spot gold price is the same in the Indian market( ₹48680).

Gold and other precious metals on Thursday, Jun 10, 2021

In global markets, gold prices moved lower today after an uptick in the previous session. Spot gold fell by 0.14% to $1885.5 per Troy ounce. This price level is 7.73% higher than average gold price observed in the past 30 days ($1739.7). Among other precious metals, silver prices saw a fall today. Silver plunged 0.27% to $27.7 per Troy ounce.

Further, platinum price has suffered. The precious metal platinum fell 0.65% to $1144.5 per Troy ounce. Meanwhile in India, gold was priced at ₹48766 per 10 gram on MCX, with a change of ₹141.4. Also, the price of 24k gold in the Indian spot market was quoted at ₹48680 .

MCX Gold on Thursday, Jun 10, 2021

Gold prices in India plunged today with futures on MCX by 0.29% to ₹48766 per 10 gram. In the previous session, gold was up 0.02% or about ₹141.4 per 10 gram.

On MCX, silver futures plunged nearly 0.48% or ₹343.3 per kg to the price level of ₹71516 per kg.

The gold spot price today ( ₹48680) had no change over yesterday ( ₹48680), whereas global spot prices saw a downturn of $2.73 to $1885.5 value today. However, a decrease was observed in MCX future price of ₹141.4 with value of ₹48766 as of today.

Currency Exchange Rate on Thursday, Jun 10, 2021

The dollar to rupee conversion has been constant since yesterday and any fluctuation today in the gold price would suggest no relation with the dollar value.