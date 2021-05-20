Home / Business / Indian spot gold rate and silver price on Thursday, May 20, 2021
business

Indian spot gold rate and silver price on Thursday, May 20, 2021

Here’s the latest update on spot gold prices, currency exchange rates and other precious metal rates in India as on Thursday, May 20, 2021
By HT Analytics
PUBLISHED ON MAY 20, 2021 10:02 AM IST
Gold, Silver and other precious metal prices in India on Thursday, May 20, 2021

Spot gold prices in India( 47000) have increased since yesterday( 46650). Also, it was above the average gold price observed this week ( 46371.4) by 1.36%.

The Indian spot gold price as of today is 47000 which grew by 0.75%; the rate was higher than the global gold spot growth rate of 0.33%. The global spot price is $1875.7.

Gold and other precious metals on Thursday, May 20, 2021

Following yesterday's trend, global spot prices continued its growth today as well. It was clocked at $1875.7 per Troy ounce in the latest close which noted an increase of 0.33% over yesterday. This price level is 7.25% higher than average gold price observed in the past 30 days ($1739.7). Among other precious metals, silver prices edged higher today. Silver gained 0.03% to $27.8 per Troy ounce.

Further, platinum price has shown an uptick. The precious metal platinum rose 0.5% to $1198.5 per Troy ounce. Meanwhile in India, gold was priced at 48525 per 10 gram on MCX, with a change of 135.9. Also, the price of 24k gold in the Indian spot market was quoted at 47000 . 

MCX Gold on Thursday, May 20, 2021

Gold prices in India plunged today with futures on MCX by 0.28% to 48525 per 10 gram. In the previous session, gold was up 0.77% or about 135.9 per 10 gram.

On MCX, silver futures plunged nearly 0.36% or 259.7 per kg to the price level of 72146 per kg.

The gold spot price today ( 47000) increased by 135.9 from yesterday ( 46650), along with global spot prices growth of $6.08 to $1875.7 value today. However, the trend observed in MCX future price had a decrease of 135.9 and value of 48525 as of today.

Currency Exchange Rate on Thursday, May 20, 2021

The dollar to rupee conversion has been constant since yesterday and any fluctuation today in the gold price would suggest no relation with the dollar value.

