Indian spot gold rate and silver price on Thursday, May 27, 2021

An increase of 0.02% in spot gold price in India was seen since yesterday, taking the value to ₹47810 from ₹47800. It was also higher than the previous week average of ₹47230.0 by 1.23%.

The Indian spot gold price as of today is ₹47810 which grew by 0.02%; the rate was lower than the global gold spot growth rate of 0.04%. The global spot price is $1897.5.

Gold and other precious metals on Thursday, May 27, 2021

Following yesterday's trend, global spot prices continued its growth today as well. It was clocked at $1897.5 per Troy ounce in the latest close which noted an increase of 0.04% over yesterday. This price level is 8.32% higher than average gold price observed in the past 30 days ($1739.7). Among other precious metals, silver prices saw a fall today. Silver plunged 0.05% to $27.7 per Troy ounce.

Further, platinum price has suffered. The precious metal platinum fell 0.38% to $1191.5 per Troy ounce. Meanwhile in India, gold was priced at ₹48766 per 10 gram on MCX, with a change of ₹39.0. Also, the price of 24k gold in the Indian spot market was quoted at ₹47810 .

MCX Gold on Thursday, May 27, 2021

On MCX, gold futures prices in India showed an upsurge of 0.08% to ₹48766 per 10 gram. In the previous session, gold was down 0.08% or about ₹39.0 per 10 gram.

On MCX, silver futures plunged nearly 0.02% or ₹14.3 per kg to the price level of ₹71474 per kg.

The gold spot price today ( ₹47810) increased by ₹39.0 from yesterday ( ₹47800), along with global spot prices growth of $0.75 to $1897.5 value today. Similar trend was observed in MCX future price with an increase of ₹39.0 and value of ₹48766 as of today.

Currency Exchange Rate on Thursday, May 27, 2021

The dollar to rupee conversion today increased to ₹72.8 as compared to previous close of ₹72.7. The rise of dollar against rupee might influence gold's rate today reflecting a higher gold price in the domestic markets.