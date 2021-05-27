Home / Business / Indian spot gold rate and silver price on Thursday, May 27, 2021
business

Indian spot gold rate and silver price on Thursday, May 27, 2021

Here’s the latest update on spot gold prices, currency exchange rates and other precious metal rates in India as on Thursday, May 27, 2021
By HT Analytics
PUBLISHED ON MAY 27, 2021 10:02 AM IST
Gold, Silver and other precious metal prices in India on Thursday, May 27, 2021

An increase of 0.02% in spot gold price in India was seen since yesterday, taking the value to 47810 from 47800. It was also higher than the previous week average of 47230.0 by 1.23%.

The Indian spot gold price as of today is 47810 which grew by 0.02%; the rate was lower than the global gold spot growth rate of 0.04%. The global spot price is $1897.5.

Gold and other precious metals on Thursday, May 27, 2021

Following yesterday's trend, global spot prices continued its growth today as well. It was clocked at $1897.5 per Troy ounce in the latest close which noted an increase of 0.04% over yesterday. This price level is 8.32% higher than average gold price observed in the past 30 days ($1739.7). Among other precious metals, silver prices saw a fall today. Silver plunged 0.05% to $27.7 per Troy ounce.

Further, platinum price has suffered. The precious metal platinum fell 0.38% to $1191.5 per Troy ounce. Meanwhile in India, gold was priced at 48766 per 10 gram on MCX, with a change of 39.0. Also, the price of 24k gold in the Indian spot market was quoted at 47810 . 

MCX Gold on Thursday, May 27, 2021

On MCX, gold futures prices in India showed an upsurge of 0.08% to 48766 per 10 gram. In the previous session, gold was down 0.08% or about 39.0 per 10 gram.

On MCX, silver futures plunged nearly 0.02% or 14.3 per kg to the price level of 71474 per kg.

The gold spot price today ( 47810) increased by 39.0 from yesterday ( 47800), along with global spot prices growth of $0.75 to $1897.5 value today. Similar trend was observed in MCX future price with an increase of 39.0 and value of 48766 as of today.

Currency Exchange Rate on Thursday, May 27, 2021

The dollar to rupee conversion today increased to 72.8 as compared to previous close of 72.7. The rise of dollar against rupee might influence gold's rate today reflecting a higher gold price in the domestic markets.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
Gold Price Silver Price
TRENDING NEWS

Super Blood Moon pictures go viral, leave netizens mesmerised

Girl's surprises neighbour with birthday cake, melts netizens' hearts

Human receives hug delivery from kitty while working. Clip may melt your heart

Video shows girl from Kerala playing cricket like a pro, wins praises. Watch
TRENDING TOPICS
India Covid Cases
Cyclone Yaas Live
Horoscope Today
Covid-19
Yaas Cyclone
Buddha Purnima 2021
Lunar Eclipse 2021 Live
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP