Home / Business / Indian spot gold rate and silver price on Thursday, May 27, 2021
Gold, Silver and other precious metal prices in India on Thursday, May 27, 2021
Gold, Silver and other precious metal prices in India on Thursday, May 27, 2021
business

Indian spot gold rate and silver price on Thursday, May 27, 2021

Here’s the latest update on spot gold prices, currency exchange rates and other precious metal rates in India as on Thursday, May 27, 2021
READ FULL STORY
By HT Analytics
PUBLISHED ON MAY 27, 2021 10:02 AM IST

An increase of 0.02% in spot gold price in India was seen since yesterday, taking the value to 47810 from 47800. It was also higher than the previous week average of 47230.0 by 1.23%.

The Indian spot gold price as of today is 47810 which grew by 0.02%; the rate was lower than the global gold spot growth rate of 0.04%. The global spot price is $1897.5.

Gold and other precious metals on Thursday, May 27, 2021

Following yesterday's trend, global spot prices continued its growth today as well. It was clocked at $1897.5 per Troy ounce in the latest close which noted an increase of 0.04% over yesterday. This price level is 8.32% higher than average gold price observed in the past 30 days ($1739.7). Among other precious metals, silver prices saw a fall today. Silver plunged 0.05% to $27.7 per Troy ounce.

Further, platinum price has suffered. The precious metal platinum fell 0.38% to $1191.5 per Troy ounce. Meanwhile in India, gold was priced at 48766 per 10 gram on MCX, with a change of 39.0. Also, the price of 24k gold in the Indian spot market was quoted at 47810 . 

MCX Gold on Thursday, May 27, 2021

On MCX, gold futures prices in India showed an upsurge of 0.08% to 48766 per 10 gram. In the previous session, gold was down 0.08% or about 39.0 per 10 gram.

On MCX, silver futures plunged nearly 0.02% or 14.3 per kg to the price level of 71474 per kg.

The gold spot price today ( 47810) increased by 39.0 from yesterday ( 47800), along with global spot prices growth of $0.75 to $1897.5 value today. Similar trend was observed in MCX future price with an increase of 39.0 and value of 48766 as of today.

Currency Exchange Rate on Thursday, May 27, 2021

The dollar to rupee conversion today increased to 72.8 as compared to previous close of 72.7. The rise of dollar against rupee might influence gold's rate today reflecting a higher gold price in the domestic markets.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
Gold Price Silver Price
Close
TRENDING NEWS
TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP
IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.