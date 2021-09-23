Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Indian spot gold rate and silver price on Thursday, Sep 23, 2021
Indian spot gold rate and silver price on Thursday, Sep 23, 2021

Gold Price and Silver Price Today. Here’s the latest update on spot gold prices, currency exchange rates and other precious metal rates in India as on Thursday, Sep 23, 2021
By HT Analytics
PUBLISHED ON SEP 23, 2021 10:02 AM IST
Gold Price in India ( 46370) has increased since yesterday( 46360). Also, it was above the average Gold Price observed this week ( 46337.1) by 0.07%.

Although the Gold Price Today in both global ($1816.7) as well as Indian market ( 46370) experienced a growth, the Gold Price in Indian market grew by a lesser rate of 0.02% as compared to the growth Global gold price of 0.18%.

Gold and other precious metals on Thursday, Sep 23, 2021

Following yesterday's trend, the global Gold Price continued its growth today as well. It was clocked at $1816.7 per Troy ounce in the latest close which noted an increase of 0.18% over yesterday. This price level is 4.24% higher than average Gold Price observed in the past 30 days ($1739.7). Among the other precious metals, Silver Price Today saw a fall. The Silver Price plunged 0.06% to $25.2 per Troy ounce.

Further, platinum price has shown an uptick. The precious metal platinum rose 0.05% to $1078.0 per Troy ounce. Meanwhile in India, gold was priced at 46353 per 10 gram on MCX, with a change of 343.0. Also, the price of 24k gold in the Indian spot market was quoted at 46370 . 

MCX Gold on Thursday, Sep 23, 2021

Gold prices in India plunged today with futures on MCX by 0.74% to 46353 per 10 gram. In the previous session, gold was up 0.08% or about 343.0 per 10 gram.

On MCX, silver futures plunged nearly 1.0% or 608.0 per kg to the price level of 60805 per kg.

The gold spot price today ( 46370) increased by 343.0 from yesterday ( 46360), along with global spot prices growth of $3.25 to $1816.7 value today. However, the trend observed in MCX future price had a decrease of 343.0 and value of 46353 as of today.

Currency Exchange Rate on Thursday, Sep 23, 2021

The dollar to rupee conversion today improved to 73.8 as compared to previous close of 73.9. The fall of dollar against rupee might influence gold's rate today reflecting a lower gold price in the domestic markets.

