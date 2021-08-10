Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Business / Indian spot gold rate and silver price on Tuesday, Aug 10, 2021
business

Indian spot gold rate and silver price on Tuesday, Aug 10, 2021

Here’s the latest update on spot gold prices, currency exchange rates and other precious metal rates in India as on Tuesday, Aug 10, 2021
By HT Analytics
PUBLISHED ON AUG 10, 2021 10:02 AM IST
The spot gold price today( 46270) is lower than this week's average of 47080.0 by 1.72%. The price though was lower than yesterday's value of 46280.

The spot gold price in India( 46270) decreased as compared to yesterday, despite of the fact that the global gold spot prices increased by 0.18% and reached the value of $1816.7.

Following yesterday's trend, global spot prices continued its growth today as well. It was clocked at $1816.7 per Troy ounce in the latest close which noted an increase of 0.18% over yesterday. This price level is 4.24% higher than average gold price observed in the past 30 days ($1739.7). Among other precious metals, silver prices saw a fall today. Silver plunged 0.06% to $25.2 per Troy ounce.

Further, platinum price has shown an uptick. The precious metal platinum rose 0.05% to $1078.0 per Troy ounce. Meanwhile in India, gold was priced at 46110 per 10 gram on MCX, with a change of 161.4. Also, the price of 24k gold in the Indian spot market was quoted at 46270 . 

MCX Gold on Tuesday, Aug 10, 2021

On MCX, gold futures prices in India showed an upsurge of 0.35% to 46110 per 10 gram. In the previous session, gold was down 1.57% or about 161.4 per 10 gram.

On MCX, silver futures grew nearly 0.84% or 533.4 per kg to the price level of 63499 per kg.

The gold spot price today ( 46270) decreased by 161.4 from yesterday ( 46280), whereas global spot prices saw growth of $3.25 to $1816.7 value today. Following global price trend, MCX future price saw an increase of 161.4 and value of 46110 as of today.

Currency Exchange Rate on Tuesday, Aug 10, 2021

The dollar to rupee conversion today improved to 74.4 as compared to previous close of 74.5. The fall of dollar against rupee might influence gold's rate today reflecting a lower gold price in the domestic markets.

Topics
Gold Price Silver Price
