Indian spot gold rate and silver price on Tuesday, Aug 17, 2021

Gold Price in India ( ₹47430) has increased since yesterday( ₹46980). Also, it was above the average Gold Price observed this week ( ₹46914.3) by 1.1%.

The Indian Gold Price Today is ₹47430 which grew by 0.96%; this growth rate was higher than the growth in global Gold Price of 0.18%. The global Gold Price Today is $1816.7.

Gold and other precious metals on Tuesday, Aug 17, 2021

The Gold Price Today continued its uptrend as compared to yesterday in the global market. The Gold Price rose by 0.18% to $1816.7 per Troy ounce. This price level is 4.24% higher than average Gold Price observed in the past 30 days ($1739.7). Among the other precious metals, Silver Price Today saw a fall. The Silver Price plunged 0.06% to $25.2 per Troy ounce.

Further, platinum price has shown an uptick. The precious metal platinum rose 0.05% to $1078.0 per Troy ounce. Meanwhile in India, gold was priced at ₹47390 per 10 gram on MCX, with a change of ₹251.2. Also, the price of 24k gold in the Indian spot market was quoted at ₹47430 .

MCX Gold on Tuesday, Aug 17, 2021

On MCX, gold futures prices in India jumped 0.53% to ₹47390 per 10 gram. In the previous session, gold was up 0.54% or about ₹251.2 per 10 gram.

On MCX, silver futures grew nearly 0.43% or ₹275.2 per kg to the price level of ₹63995 per kg.

The gold spot price today ( ₹47430) increased by ₹251.2 from yesterday ( ₹46980), along with global spot prices growth of $3.25 to $1816.7 value today. Similar trend was observed in MCX future price with an increase of ₹251.2 and value of ₹47390 as of today.

Currency Exchange Rate on Tuesday, Aug 17, 2021

The dollar to rupee conversion today increased to ₹74.4 as compared to previous close of ₹74.2. The rise of dollar against rupee might influence gold's rate today reflecting a higher gold price in the domestic markets.