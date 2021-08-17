Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
business

Indian spot gold rate and silver price on Tuesday, Aug 17, 2021

Gold Price and Silver Price Today. Here’s the latest update on spot gold prices, currency exchange rates and other precious metal rates in India as on Tuesday, Aug 17, 2021
By HT Analytics
UPDATED ON AUG 17, 2021 03:47 PM IST
Today Gold Price, Silver Price: Gold Rate and along with other precious metal prices in India on Tuesday, Aug 17, 2021

Gold Price in India ( 47430) has increased since yesterday( 46980). Also, it was above the average Gold Price observed this week ( 46914.3) by 1.1%.

The Indian Gold Price Today is 47430 which grew by 0.96%; this growth rate was higher than the growth in global Gold Price of 0.18%. The global Gold Price Today is $1816.7.

Gold and other precious metals on Tuesday, Aug 17, 2021

The Gold Price Today continued its uptrend as compared to yesterday in the global market. The Gold Price rose by 0.18% to $1816.7 per Troy ounce. This price level is 4.24% higher than average Gold Price observed in the past 30 days ($1739.7). Among the other precious metals, Silver Price Today saw a fall. The Silver Price plunged 0.06% to $25.2 per Troy ounce.

Further, platinum price has shown an uptick. The precious metal platinum rose 0.05% to $1078.0 per Troy ounce. Meanwhile in India, gold was priced at 47390 per 10 gram on MCX, with a change of 251.2. Also, the price of 24k gold in the Indian spot market was quoted at 47430 . 

MCX Gold on Tuesday, Aug 17, 2021

On MCX, gold futures prices in India jumped 0.53% to 47390 per 10 gram. In the previous session, gold was up 0.54% or about 251.2 per 10 gram.

On MCX, silver futures grew nearly 0.43% or 275.2 per kg to the price level of 63995 per kg.

The gold spot price today ( 47430) increased by 251.2 from yesterday ( 46980), along with global spot prices growth of $3.25 to $1816.7 value today. Similar trend was observed in MCX future price with an increase of 251.2 and value of 47390 as of today.

Currency Exchange Rate on Tuesday, Aug 17, 2021

The dollar to rupee conversion today increased to 74.4 as compared to previous close of 74.2. The rise of dollar against rupee might influence gold's rate today reflecting a higher gold price in the domestic markets.

