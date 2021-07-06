Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Business / Indian spot gold rate and silver price on Tuesday, Jul 06, 2021
business

Indian spot gold rate and silver price on Tuesday, Jul 06, 2021

Here’s the latest update on spot gold prices, currency exchange rates and other precious metal rates in India as on Tuesday, Jul 06, 2021
By HT Analytics
UPDATED ON JUL 06, 2021 10:02 AM IST
Gold, Silver and other precious metal prices in India on Tuesday, Jul 06, 2021

An increase of 0.02% in spot gold price in India was seen since yesterday, taking the value to 47440 from 47430. It was also higher than the previous week average of 47235.7 by 0.43%.

Although the gold price in both global($1798.7) as well as Indian market( 47440) experienced a growth, the spot gold prices in Indian market grew by a lesser rate of 0.02% as compared to Global gold prices of 0.39%.

Gold and other precious metals on Tuesday, Jul 06, 2021

Following yesterday's trend, global spot prices continued its growth today as well. It was clocked at $1798.7 per Troy ounce in the latest close which noted an increase of 0.39% over yesterday. This price level is 3.28% higher than average gold price observed in the past 30 days ($1739.7). Among other precious metals, silver prices saw a fall today. Silver plunged 1.02% to $26.6 per Troy ounce.

Further, platinum price has shown an uptick. The precious metal platinum rose 0.68% to $1110.5 per Troy ounce. Meanwhile in India, gold was priced at 47466 per 10 gram on MCX, with a change of 147.1. Also, the price of 24k gold in the Indian spot market was quoted at 47440 . 

MCX Gold on Tuesday, Jul 06, 2021

On MCX, gold futures prices in India showed an upsurge of 0.31% to 47466 per 10 gram. In the previous session, gold was down 0.01% or about 147.1 per 10 gram.

On MCX, silver futures grew nearly 0.2% or 140.6 per kg to the price level of 70289 per kg.

The gold spot price today ( 47440) increased by 147.1 from yesterday ( 47430), along with global spot prices growth of $6.92 to $1798.7 value today. Similar trend was observed in MCX future price with an increase of 147.1 and value of 47466 as of today.

Currency Exchange Rate on Tuesday, Jul 06, 2021

The dollar to rupee conversion has been constant since yesterday and any fluctuation today in the gold price would suggest no relation with the dollar value.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
Gold Price Silver Price
TRENDING NEWS

Woman shares clip of delivering ice to otters. ‘Best job ever’, say netizens

Singapore PM wears turban during Gurudwara inauguration. Watch

Alligator wanders into Florida church, runs away as pastor tries to baptize it

This video of a doggo staring at a ball may seem sad but it has a funny twist
TRENDING TOPICS
India Covid Cases
Horoscope Today
Monsoon
ITR filing
Twitter
Gold Prices Today
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP