Indian spot gold rate and silver price on Tuesday, Jul 06, 2021

An increase of 0.02% in spot gold price in India was seen since yesterday, taking the value to ₹47440 from ₹47430. It was also higher than the previous week average of ₹47235.7 by 0.43%.

Although the gold price in both global($1798.7) as well as Indian market( ₹47440) experienced a growth, the spot gold prices in Indian market grew by a lesser rate of 0.02% as compared to Global gold prices of 0.39%.

Gold and other precious metals on Tuesday, Jul 06, 2021

Following yesterday's trend, global spot prices continued its growth today as well. It was clocked at $1798.7 per Troy ounce in the latest close which noted an increase of 0.39% over yesterday. This price level is 3.28% higher than average gold price observed in the past 30 days ($1739.7). Among other precious metals, silver prices saw a fall today. Silver plunged 1.02% to $26.6 per Troy ounce.

Further, platinum price has shown an uptick. The precious metal platinum rose 0.68% to $1110.5 per Troy ounce. Meanwhile in India, gold was priced at ₹47466 per 10 gram on MCX, with a change of ₹147.1. Also, the price of 24k gold in the Indian spot market was quoted at ₹47440 .

MCX Gold on Tuesday, Jul 06, 2021

On MCX, gold futures prices in India showed an upsurge of 0.31% to ₹47466 per 10 gram. In the previous session, gold was down 0.01% or about ₹147.1 per 10 gram.

On MCX, silver futures grew nearly 0.2% or ₹140.6 per kg to the price level of ₹70289 per kg.

The gold spot price today ( ₹47440) increased by ₹147.1 from yesterday ( ₹47430), along with global spot prices growth of $6.92 to $1798.7 value today. Similar trend was observed in MCX future price with an increase of ₹147.1 and value of ₹47466 as of today.

Currency Exchange Rate on Tuesday, Jul 06, 2021

The dollar to rupee conversion has been constant since yesterday and any fluctuation today in the gold price would suggest no relation with the dollar value.