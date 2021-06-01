Indian spot gold rate and silver price on Tuesday, Jun 01, 2021

The spot gold price today( ₹ 47710) is higher than this week's average of ₹47638.6 by 0.15%. The price was higher than yesterday's value of ₹47700.

The Indian spot gold price as of today is ₹47710 which grew by 0.02%; the rate was lower than the global gold spot growth rate of 0.32%. The global spot price is $1911.9.

Gold and other precious metals on Tuesday, Jun 01, 2021

Gold prices continued their uptrend today as compared to yesterday in the global market. Spot gold rose by 0.32% to $1911.9 per Troy ounce. This price level is 9.01% higher than average gold price observed in the past 30 days ($1739.7). Among other precious metals, silver prices edged higher today. Silver gained 0.67% to $28.2 per Troy ounce.

Further, platinum price has shown an uptick. The precious metal platinum rose 0.38% to $1195.0 per Troy ounce. Meanwhile in India, gold was priced at ₹49254 per 10 gram on MCX, with a change of ₹453.1. Also, the price of 24k gold in the Indian spot market was quoted at ₹47710 .

MCX Gold on Tuesday, Jun 01, 2021

On MCX, gold futures prices in India jumped 0.92% to ₹49254 per 10 gram. In the previous session, gold was up 0.54% or about ₹453.1 per 10 gram.

On MCX, silver futures grew nearly 0.86% or ₹623.9 per kg to the price level of ₹72549 per kg.

The gold spot price today ( ₹47710) increased by ₹453.1 from yesterday ( ₹47700), along with global spot prices growth of $6.15 to $1911.9 value today. Similar trend was observed in MCX future price with an increase of ₹453.1 and value of ₹49254 as of today.

Currency Exchange Rate on Tuesday, Jun 01, 2021

The dollar to rupee conversion has been constant since yesterday and any fluctuation today in the gold price would suggest no relation with the dollar value.