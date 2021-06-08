Indian spot gold rate and silver price on Tuesday, Jun 08, 2021

A decrease of 0.02% in spot gold price in India was seen since yesterday, taking the value to ₹48500 from ₹48510. It was also lower than the previous week average of ₹49005.7 by 1.03%.

Global gold prices($1895.0) plummeted which was followed by spot gold prices in Indian market( ₹48500), although the fall in Indian market of 0.02% was lower than the fall in Global prices of 0.24%.

Gold and other precious metals on Tuesday, Jun 08, 2021

In global markets, gold prices moved lower today after an uptick in the previous session. Spot gold fell by 0.24% to $1895.0 per Troy ounce. This price level is 8.19% higher than average gold price observed in the past 30 days ($1739.7). Among other precious metals, silver prices saw a fall today. Silver plunged 0.37% to $27.8 per Troy ounce.

Further, platinum price has suffered. The precious metal platinum fell 0.59% to $1171.0 per Troy ounce. Meanwhile in India, gold was priced at ₹48843 per 10 gram on MCX, with a change of ₹87.9. Also, the price of 24k gold in the Indian spot market was quoted at ₹48500 .

MCX Gold on Tuesday, Jun 08, 2021

Gold prices in India plunged today with futures on MCX by 0.18% to ₹48843 per 10 gram. In the previous session, gold was up 0.58% or about ₹87.9 per 10 gram.

On MCX, silver futures plunged nearly 0.4% or ₹286.3 per kg to the price level of ₹71565 per kg.

The gold spot price today ( ₹48500) decreased by ₹87.9 from yesterday ( ₹48510), also global spot prices saw a downturn of $4.6 to $1895.0 value today. Following the trend, MCX future price saw a decrease of ₹87.9 and value of ₹48843 as of today.

Currency Exchange Rate on Tuesday, Jun 08, 2021

The dollar to rupee conversion has been constant since yesterday and any fluctuation today in the gold price would suggest no relation with the dollar value.