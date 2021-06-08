Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Business / Indian spot gold rate and silver price on Tuesday, Jun 08, 2021
business

Indian spot gold rate and silver price on Tuesday, Jun 08, 2021

Here’s the latest update on spot gold prices, currency exchange rates and other precious metal rates in India as on Tuesday, Jun 08, 2021
By HT Analytics
PUBLISHED ON JUN 08, 2021 10:02 AM IST
Gold, Silver and other precious metal prices in India on Tuesday, Jun 08, 2021

A decrease of 0.02% in spot gold price in India was seen since yesterday, taking the value to 48500 from 48510. It was also lower than the previous week average of 49005.7 by 1.03%.

Global gold prices($1895.0) plummeted which was followed by spot gold prices in Indian market( 48500), although the fall in Indian market of 0.02% was lower than the fall in Global prices of 0.24%.

Gold and other precious metals on Tuesday, Jun 08, 2021

In global markets, gold prices moved lower today after an uptick in the previous session. Spot gold fell by 0.24% to $1895.0 per Troy ounce. This price level is 8.19% higher than average gold price observed in the past 30 days ($1739.7). Among other precious metals, silver prices saw a fall today. Silver plunged 0.37% to $27.8 per Troy ounce.

Further, platinum price has suffered. The precious metal platinum fell 0.59% to $1171.0 per Troy ounce. Meanwhile in India, gold was priced at 48843 per 10 gram on MCX, with a change of 87.9. Also, the price of 24k gold in the Indian spot market was quoted at 48500 . 

MCX Gold on Tuesday, Jun 08, 2021

Gold prices in India plunged today with futures on MCX by 0.18% to 48843 per 10 gram. In the previous session, gold was up 0.58% or about 87.9 per 10 gram.

On MCX, silver futures plunged nearly 0.4% or 286.3 per kg to the price level of 71565 per kg.

The gold spot price today ( 48500) decreased by 87.9 from yesterday ( 48510), also global spot prices saw a downturn of $4.6 to $1895.0 value today. Following the trend, MCX future price saw a decrease of 87.9 and value of 48843 as of today.

Currency Exchange Rate on Tuesday, Jun 08, 2021

The dollar to rupee conversion has been constant since yesterday and any fluctuation today in the gold price would suggest no relation with the dollar value.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
Gold Price Silver Price
TRENDING NEWS

Overwhelmed kitty can’t decide where to put his new toy. Watch

Specially-abled Venezuelan dancer mesmerises netizens with her Salsa performance

Elephant gives tribute to mahout in his funeral, leaves netizens misty-eyed

Zomato India’s latest tweet is what all mothers are concerned about. Seen it yet
TRENDING TOPICS
India Covid Cases
Covid-19 Live Updates
Horoscope Today
Petrol Price
Dilip Kumar
World Food Safety Day
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP