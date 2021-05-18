Home / Business / Indian spot gold rate and silver price on Tuesday, May 18, 2021
Indian spot gold rate and silver price on Tuesday, May 18, 2021

Here’s the latest update on spot gold prices, currency exchange rates and other precious metal rates in India as on Tuesday, May 18, 2021
By HT Analytics
PUBLISHED ON MAY 18, 2021 10:02 AM IST
Gold, Silver and other precious metal prices in India on Tuesday, May 18, 2021

The spot gold price today( 46340) is higher than this week's average of 46012.9 by 0.71%. The price was higher than yesterday's value of 46330.

The Indian spot gold price as of today is 46340 which grew by 0.02%; the rate was lower than the global gold spot growth rate of 0.12%. The global spot price is $1867.9.

Gold and other precious metals on Tuesday, May 18, 2021

Global spot prices continued to grow as per the current close with a value of $1867.9 per Troy ounce. The total growth being of 0.12%. This price level is 6.87% higher than average gold price observed in the past 30 days ($1739.7). Among other precious metals, silver prices edged higher today. Silver gained 0.95% to $28.4 per Troy ounce.

Further, platinum price has suffered. The precious metal platinum fell 0.32% to $1240.0 per Troy ounce. Meanwhile in India, gold was priced at 48356 per 10 gram on MCX, with a change of 82.2. Also, the price of 24k gold in the Indian spot market was quoted at 46340 . 

MCX Gold on Tuesday, May 18, 2021

Gold prices in India plunged today with futures on MCX by 0.17% to 48356 per 10 gram. In the previous session, gold was up 1.58% or about 82.2 per 10 gram.

On MCX, silver futures grew nearly 0.73% or 539.0 per kg to the price level of 73835 per kg.

The gold spot price today ( 46340) increased by 82.2 from yesterday ( 46330), along with global spot prices growth of $2.15 to $1867.9 value today. However, the trend observed in MCX future price had a decrease of 82.2 and value of 48356 as of today.

Currency Exchange Rate on Tuesday, May 18, 2021

The dollar to rupee conversion today improved to 73.2 as compared to previous close of 73.3. The fall of dollar against rupee might influence gold's rate today reflecting a lower gold price in the domestic markets.

