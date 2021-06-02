Indian spot gold rate and silver price on Wednesday, Jun 02, 2021

An increase of 0.02% in spot gold price in India was seen since yesterday, taking the value to ₹47910 from ₹47900. It was also higher than the previous week average of ₹47681.4 by 0.48%.

The spot gold prices in India( ₹47910) witnessed a growth of 0.02%, despite global gold prices($1896.7) saw a drop of 0.2%.

Gold and other precious metals on Wednesday, Jun 02, 2021

Global spot prices dropped as per the current close with a value of $1896.7 per Troy ounce. The total downturn being of -0.2%. This price level is 8.28% higher than average gold price observed in the past 30 days ($1739.7). Among other precious metals, silver prices saw a fall today. Silver plunged 0.34% to $27.8 per Troy ounce.

Further, platinum price has suffered. The precious metal platinum fell 0.67% to $1190.0 per Troy ounce. Meanwhile in India, gold was priced at ₹49160 per 10 gram on MCX, with a change of ₹39.3. Also, the price of 24k gold in the Indian spot market was quoted at ₹47910 .

MCX Gold on Wednesday, Jun 02, 2021

Gold prices in India plunged today with futures on MCX by 0.08% to ₹49160 per 10 gram. In the previous session, gold was up 0.81% or about ₹39.3 per 10 gram.

On MCX, silver futures plunged nearly 0.54% or ₹388.3 per kg to the price level of ₹71908 per kg.

The gold spot price today ( ₹47910) increased by ₹39.3 from yesterday ( ₹47900), whereas global spot prices saw a downturn of $3.8 to $1896.7 value today. However, the trend observed in MCX future price had a decrease of ₹39.3 and value of ₹49160 as of today.

Currency Exchange Rate on Wednesday, Jun 02, 2021

The dollar to rupee conversion today increased to ₹73.1 as compared to previous close of ₹72.9. The rise of dollar against rupee might influence gold's rate today reflecting a higher gold price in the domestic markets.