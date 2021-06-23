Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
business

Indian spot gold rate and silver price on Wednesday, Jun 23, 2021

Here’s the latest update on spot gold prices, currency exchange rates and other precious metal rates in India as on Wednesday, Jun 23, 2021
By HT Analytics
PUBLISHED ON JUN 23, 2021 10:02 AM IST
Gold, Silver and other precious metal prices in India on Wednesday, Jun 23, 2021

The spot gold price today( 47110) is lower than this week's average of 47514.3 by 0.85%. The price though was lower than yesterday's value of 47120.

Although global gold prices($1781.4) experienced growth of 0.15%, the spot gold price remained low in Indian market( 47110).

Gold and other precious metals on Wednesday, Jun 23, 2021

Following yesterday's trend, global spot prices continued its growth today as well. It was clocked at $1781.4 per Troy ounce in the latest close which noted an increase of 0.15% over yesterday. This price level is 2.34% higher than average gold price observed in the past 30 days ($1739.7). Among other precious metals, silver prices edged higher today. Silver gained 0.77% to $26.0 per Troy ounce.

Further, platinum price has shown an uptick. The precious metal platinum rose 0.14% to $1087.5 per Troy ounce. Meanwhile in India, gold was priced at 46899 per 10 gram on MCX, with a change of 61.0. Also, the price of 24k gold in the Indian spot market was quoted at 47110 . 

MCX Gold on Wednesday, Jun 23, 2021

On MCX, gold futures prices in India showed an upsurge of 0.13% to 46899 per 10 gram. In the previous session, gold was down 0.14% or about 61.0 per 10 gram.

On MCX, silver futures grew nearly 0.35% or 237.7 per kg to the price level of 67912 per kg.

The gold spot price today ( 47110) decreased by 61.0 from yesterday ( 47120), whereas global spot prices saw growth of $2.75 to $1781.4 value today. Following global price trend, MCX future price saw an increase of 61.0 and value of 46899 as of today.

Currency Exchange Rate on Wednesday, Jun 23, 2021

The dollar to rupee conversion has been constant since yesterday and any fluctuation today in the gold price would suggest no relation with the dollar value.

