business

Indian spot gold rate and silver price on Wednesday, May 19, 2021

Here’s the latest update on spot gold prices, currency exchange rates and other precious metal rates in India as on Wednesday, May 19, 2021
By HT Analytics
UPDATED ON MAY 19, 2021 10:02 AM IST
Gold, Silver and other precious metal prices in India on Wednesday, May 19, 2021

The spot gold price today( 46650) is higher than this week's average of 46188.6 by 1.0%. The price was higher than yesterday's value of 46640.

The spot gold prices in India( 46650) witnessed a growth of 0.02%, despite global gold prices($1868.9) saw a drop of 0.05%.

Gold and other precious metals on Wednesday, May 19, 2021

Global spot prices dropped as per the current close with a value of $1868.9 per Troy ounce. The total downturn being of -0.05%. This price level is 6.91% higher than average gold price observed in the past 30 days ($1739.7). Among other precious metals, silver prices saw a fall today. Silver plunged 0.38% to $28.1 per Troy ounce.

Further, platinum price has suffered. The precious metal platinum fell 0.04% to $1222.0 per Troy ounce. Meanwhile in India, gold was priced at 48270 per 10 gram on MCX, with a change of 19.3. Also, the price of 24k gold in the Indian spot market was quoted at 46650 . 

MCX Gold on Wednesday, May 19, 2021

Gold prices in India fell today with futures on MCX by 0.04% to 48270 per 10 gram. In the previous session, gold was down 0.31% or about 19.3 per 10 gram.

On MCX, silver futures plunged nearly 0.61% or 443.8 per kg to the price level of 72748 per kg.

The gold spot price today ( 46650) increased by 19.3 from yesterday ( 46640), whereas global spot prices saw a downturn of $1.0 to $1868.9 value today. However, the trend observed in MCX future price had a decrease of 19.3 and value of 48270 as of today.

Currency Exchange Rate on Wednesday, May 19, 2021

The dollar to rupee conversion has been constant since yesterday and any fluctuation today in the gold price would suggest no relation with the dollar value.

Topics
Gold Price Silver Price
