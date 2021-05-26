Home / Business / Indian spot gold rate and silver price on Wednesday, May 26, 2021
Indian spot gold rate and silver price on Wednesday, May 26, 2021

Here’s the latest update on spot gold prices, currency exchange rates and other precious metal rates in India as on Wednesday, May 26, 2021
By HT Analytics
PUBLISHED ON MAY 26, 2021 10:02 AM IST
Gold, Silver and other precious metal prices in India on Wednesday, May 26, 2021

Spot gold prices in India( 47000) observed no change since yesterday( 47000), though it was greater than the average gold price observed this week ( 46950.0) by 0.11%.

Although the global gold price($1905.8) has increased by 0.35%, the spot gold price is the same in the Indian market( 47000).

Gold and other precious metals on Wednesday, May 26, 2021

Global spot prices continued to grow as per the current close with a value of $1905.8 per Troy ounce. The total growth being of 0.35%. This price level is 8.71% higher than average gold price observed in the past 30 days ($1739.7). Among other precious metals, silver prices edged higher today. Silver gained 0.55% to $28.2 per Troy ounce.

Further, platinum price has shown an uptick. The precious metal platinum rose 1.04% to $1209.0 per Troy ounce. Meanwhile in India, gold was priced at 48891 per 10 gram on MCX, with a change of 122.2. Also, the price of 24k gold in the Indian spot market was quoted at 47000 . 

MCX Gold on Wednesday, May 26, 2021

On MCX, gold futures prices in India jumped 0.25% to 48891 per 10 gram. In the previous session, gold was up 0.53% or about 122.2 per 10 gram.

On MCX, silver futures grew nearly 0.52% or 377.1 per kg to the price level of 72514 per kg.

The gold spot price today ( 47000) had no change over yesterday ( 47000), whereas global spot prices saw growth of $6.63 to $1905.8 value today. However, an increase was observed in MCX future price of 122.2 with value of 48891 as of today.

Currency Exchange Rate on Wednesday, May 26, 2021

The dollar to rupee conversion today improved to 72.7 as compared to previous close of 72.8. The fall of dollar against rupee might influence gold's rate today reflecting a lower gold price in the domestic markets.

