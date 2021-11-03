Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Business / Indian spot gold rate and silver price on Wednesday, Nov 03, 2021
business

Indian spot gold rate and silver price on Wednesday, Nov 03, 2021

Gold Price and Silver Price Today. Here’s the latest update on spot gold prices, currency exchange rates and other precious metal rates in India as on Wednesday, Nov 03, 2021
Today Gold Price, Silver Price: Gold Rate and along with other precious metal prices in India on Wednesday, Nov 03, 2021
Published on Nov 03, 2021 10:02 AM IST
By HT Analytics

Gold Price in India ( 47860) has increased since yesterday( 47850). Although, it was lower than the average gold price observed this week ( 47861.4) by 0.0%.

Although the Gold Price Today in both global ($1816.7) as well as Indian market ( 47860) experienced a growth, the Gold Price in Indian market grew by a lesser rate of 0.02% as compared to the growth Global gold price of 0.18%.

RELATED STORIES

Gold and other precious metals on Wednesday, Nov 03, 2021

The Gold Price Today continued its uptrend as compared to yesterday in the global market. The Gold Price rose by 0.18% to $1816.7 per Troy ounce. This price level is 4.24% higher than average Gold Price observed in the past 30 days ($1739.7). Among the other precious metals, Silver Price Today saw a fall. The Silver Price plunged 0.06% to $25.2 per Troy ounce.

Further, platinum price has shown an uptick. The precious metal platinum rose 0.05% to $1078.0 per Troy ounce. Meanwhile in India, gold was priced at 47525 per 10 gram on MCX, with a change of 156.8. Also, the price of 24k gold in the Indian spot market was quoted at 47860 . 

MCX Gold on Wednesday, Nov 03, 2021

Gold prices in India fell today with futures on MCX by 0.33% to 47525 per 10 gram. In the previous session, gold was down 0.02% or about 156.8 per 10 gram.

On MCX, silver futures plunged nearly 0.15% or 95.1 per kg to the price level of 63380 per kg.

The gold spot price today ( 47860) increased by 156.8 from yesterday ( 47850), along with global spot prices growth of $3.25 to $1816.7 value today. However, the trend observed in MCX future price had a decrease of 156.8 and value of 47525 as of today.

Currency Exchange Rate on Wednesday, Nov 03, 2021

The dollar to rupee conversion today improved to 74.6 as compared to previous close of 74.7. The fall of dollar against rupee might influence gold's rate today reflecting a lower gold price in the domestic markets.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
Gold Price Gold Rate Today Silver Rate Today
MORE FROM THIS SECTION

Sensex jumps 282 to 60,311 in opening session; Nifty tops 17,900

'Ask for magnifying glass': Govt says buy only hallmarked jewellery on Diwali

Banks to remain closed for 5 days starting today in these cities: Holiday list 

India Inc hails Modi's call on net zero emissions by 2070, calls it 'practical'
TRENDING TOPICS
Gold Price Today
Diwali 2021
Horoscope Today
Diwali bash 2021
India Covid Cases
Today Panchang
T20 World Cup 2021
Delhi Air Quality
Diwali 2021 Wishes
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP