Indian spot gold rate and silver price on Wednesday, Sep 08, 2021

A decrease of 0.02% in Gold Price in India was seen since yesterday, taking the value to ₹47400 from ₹47410. However, It was higher than the previous week average of ₹47375.7 by 0.05%.

The Gold Price Today in India ( ₹47400) decreased as compared to yesterday, despite of the fact that the global Gold Price Today increased by 0.18% and reached the value of $1816.7.

Gold and other precious metals on Wednesday, Sep 08, 2021

Following yesterday's trend, the global Gold Price continued its growth today as well. It was clocked at $1816.7 per Troy ounce in the latest close which noted an increase of 0.18% over yesterday. This price level is 4.24% higher than average Gold Price observed in the past 30 days ($1739.7). Among the other precious metals, Silver Price Today saw a fall. The Silver Price plunged 0.06% to $25.2 per Troy ounce.

Further, platinum price has shown an uptick. The precious metal platinum rose 0.05% to $1078.0 per Troy ounce. Meanwhile in India, gold was priced at ₹47029 per 10 gram on MCX, with a change of ₹42.3. Also, the price of 24k gold in the Indian spot market was quoted at ₹47400 .

MCX Gold on Wednesday, Sep 08, 2021

On MCX, gold futures prices in India showed an upsurge of 0.09% to ₹47029 per 10 gram. In the previous session, gold was down 0.97% or about ₹42.3 per 10 gram.

On MCX, silver futures grew nearly 0.02% or ₹13.0 per kg to the price level of ₹64854 per kg.

The gold spot price today ( ₹47400) decreased by ₹42.3 from yesterday ( ₹47410), whereas global spot prices saw growth of $3.25 to $1816.7 value today. Following global price trend, MCX future price saw an increase of ₹42.3 and value of ₹47029 as of today.

Currency Exchange Rate on Wednesday, Sep 08, 2021

The dollar to rupee conversion today increased to ₹73.5 as compared to previous close of ₹73.4. The rise of dollar against rupee might influence gold's rate today reflecting a higher gold price in the domestic markets.