Indian-origin Amazon VP who oversaw flagship AI product steps down: Report

ByHT News Desk
Mar 11, 2025 01:21 PM IST

Baskar Sridharan's departure comes after others such as of former AWS CEO Adam Selipsky, CMO Raejeanne Skillern, CFO Richard Puccio, and AI VP Matt Wood.

Baskar Sridharan, Amazon Web Services vice president of AI/ML services and data services & infrastructure, is stepping down just after a year of joining the company.

Sridharan had joined AWS in May last year after working at Google Cloud and Microsoft for over 20 years(Baskar Sridharan/LinkedIn)
Sridharan had joined AWS in May last year after working at Google Cloud and Microsoft for over 20 years(Baskar Sridharan/LinkedIn)

Baskar Sridharan, who was in charge of Amazon's top AI products Bedrock and Sagemaker, is leaving amid a recent reorganisation which consolidated several teams within the cloud business, Business Insider reported.

HT.com cannot independently verify the authenticity of the information.

Sridharan had joined AWS in May last year after working at Google Cloud and Microsoft for over 20 years and his departure comes after others such as of former AWS CEO Adam Selipsky, CMO Raejeanne Skillern, CFO Richard Puccio, and AI VP Matt Wood.

This comes as Amazon faces fierce competition in the AI space from companies such as Google and OpenAI, all of whom are vying for supremacy.

What are the details of the AWS reorganisation?

Last week, a new Agentic AI team was created, with Swami Sivasubramanian, VP of AI and data, being promoted to lead the team. He now reports directly to AWS CEO Matt Garman, according to the report.

Sridharan meanwhile, reported to Sivasubramanian.

The change resulted in the Bedrock and Sagemaker AI organizations moving under the AWS compute team led by VP Dave Brown.

Meanwhile, Prasad Kalyanaraman, the VP of AWS infrastructure services, will be taking over several networking teams, and VP of technology Mai-Lan Tomsen Bukovec will add some of the data service units, according to the report.

Amazon's Q chatbot teams meanwhile, will also join the new Agentic AI group.

