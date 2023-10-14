Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
News / Business / Indian-origin duo, US co-founder to pocket 2500 crore as Atlassian buys Loom

Indian-origin duo, US co-founder to pocket 2500 crore as Atlassian buys Loom

ByHT News Desk
Oct 14, 2023 11:41 AM IST

Atlassian acquires video-messaging startup Loom for $975 million.

Atlassian Corp. acquires video-messaging startup Loom for $975 million ( 8,133 crore), marking its largest deal to date. The acquisition will result in the two Indian-origin founders of Loom, Vinay Hiremath and Shahed Khan, each receiving substantial proceeds of about $300 million ( 2,500 crore).

Vinay Hiremath and Shahed Khan, two Indian-origin founders of Loom.(Facebook)

One of the three startup's co-founders and its Chief Technology Officer, Vinay Hiremath, hails from India, while the other co-founder and President, Shahed Khan, has parents who immigrated from India and Pakistan, reported Economic Times. The third co-founder is United States' Joe Thomas.

We're now on WhatsApp. Click to join.

Loom is known for its screen recorder software widely used in workplaces. It enables users to record computer screen videos for sharing with colleagues, making it valuable for tasks like employee onboarding, code reviews, document explanations, and all-hands meetings.

According to Phil Haslett, Founder and Chief Strategy Officer at EquityZen, the three founders are expected to earn $300 million, with the total payout for founders and current/former employees reaching $400 million ( 3,330 crore).

Atlassian, a company specialising in team collaboration solutions, said that it already serves over 2,60,000 customers in organizing and completing shared work. The addition of Loom is expected to enhance collaboration further, with engineers using visual logs in Jira, leaders utilizing videos for large-scale employee communication, sales teams sending customized video updates to clients, and HR teams welcoming new employees with personalised videos, a statement from the company stated.

For Loom customers, the acquisition will provide access to Atlassian's platform and product portfolio, enabling the integration of asynchronous video into essential workflows within Jira and Confluence, the statement added.

The acquisition will see Atlassian paying approximately $975 million for Loom, comprising $880 million in cash and the rest in Atlassian equity awards, subject to vesting provisions.

Exciting news! Hindustan Times is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news! Click here!
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
HT News Desk

Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered....view detail

Sign in
Sign out
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP