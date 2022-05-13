Home / Business / India's biggest lender SBI reports 41% rise in Q4 profit
business

India's biggest lender SBI reports 41% rise in Q4 profit

Income from interest on loans rose 8.6%, while provisions for bad loans fell by two-thirds to 32.62 billion rupees, the bank said in a filing to exchanges on Friday.
Representative image.(REUTERS)
Representative image.(REUTERS)
Published on May 13, 2022 01:55 PM IST
Copy Link
Reuters |

State Bank of India (SBI), India's biggest lender, said on Friday its fourth quarter profit rose 41% to 91.14 billion Indian rupees ($1.18 billion), as the state-run bank set aside less money for bad loans.

Income from interest on loans rose 8.6%, while provisions for bad loans fell by two-thirds to 32.62 billion rupees, the bank said in a filing to exchanges on Friday.

($1 = 77.3100 Indian rupees)

 

 

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
sbi
sbi
Close Story

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign in to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts
and recommendations
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, May 13, 2022
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out