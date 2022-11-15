India's exports dip by 17% to $29.78 billion in Oct: Report

Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Published on Nov 15, 2022 03:03 PM IST

Imports during the month under review increased to USD 56.69 billion as against USD 53.64 billion in October 2021.

During April-October 2022, exports recorded a growth of 12.55 per cent to USD 263.35 billion. (Bloomberg file photo. Representative )
India's exports contracted by 16.65 per cent to USD 29.78 billion in October 2022 as compared to the year-ago period, according to data released by the commerce ministry on Tuesday.

During April-October 2022, exports recorded a growth of 12.55 per cent to USD 263.35 billion. Imports rose 33.12 per cent to USD 436.81 billion, as per the data.

