India's trade deficit widened to $27.98 billion in August: Govt

business
Published on Sep 14, 2022 05:15 PM IST

India's merchandise exports rose to $33.92 billion from $33.38 billion in the same month last year, while imports rose to $61.90 billion in August from $45.09 billion last year.

The merchandise trade deficit in India in August widened to $27.98 billion from $11.71 billion a year earlier. (Bloomberg file photo. Representative image)
Reuters |

India's merchandise trade deficit in August widened to $27.98 billion from $11.71 billion a year earlier, revised data released by the government showed on Wednesday.

