IndiGo allows female flyers to choose seats next to other women for safety
IndiGo’s new feature allows women to choose seats next to other women during web check-in for personal safety and comfort.
IndiGo’s female passengers will now be able to see which seats are pre-booked by other female flyers at the time of web check-in and select their seats accordingly for safety and comfort, the Times of India reported.
“It is specifically tailored to PNRs (Passenger Name Records) with women travellers — solo as well as part of family bookings.… (this is) currently in pilot mode aligning with our ‘girl power’ ethos,” the airline said in a statement.
This came after multiple untoward incidents on flights in the past such as when a male passenger urinated on a fellow elderly female passenger on an Air India flight in January 2023, a professor sexually assaulted a doctor on a Delhi-Mumbai IndiGo flight in July 2023, and a woman was groped on a Mumbai-Guwahati IndiGo flight in September 2023.
The airline said that this feature has been introduced after market research to make the “travel experience more comfortable for our female passengers.”
IndiGo is India's largest air carrier with a domestic market share of 60.5 per cent in 2023, according to the data released by the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA)
