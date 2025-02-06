IndiGo partners with Norse Atlantic for Boeing 787-9 aircraft lease

Domestic carrier IndiGo on Thursday said it has entered into a pact with Norse Atlantic Airways for the damp lease of one Boeing 787-9 aircraft, amid its reported plans to fly directly to Europe. According to a statement from IndiGo, the widebody plane is scheduled to begin operations in March 2025 after arriving in the nation in the upcoming weeks.(Hindustan Times)

The widebody aircraft will arrive in the country in the coming weeks and is expected to start operations in March 2025, IndiGo said in a statement.

It also said that both IndiGo and Norse Atlantic will continue exploring opportunities to contract additional aircraft and increase their collaboration further.

This would be the first time the airline will induct a Boeing 787 aircraft in its fleet. As of now, Tata Group-owned Air India has these planes in operation.

IndiGo currently has two widebody B777 aircraft in its fleet of 352 operational aircraft, wet-leased from Turkish airlines with whom it has a codeshare arrangement in place, which the Gurugram-based airline operates to Istanbul from Delhi and Mumbai.

Wet lease of an aircraft by an Indian carrier involves the leasing of foreign aircraft, along with crew, maintenance, and insurance.

The plane is also under the operational control of the foreign operator (lessor) and subject to regulatory requirements of the foreign civil aviation authority concerned.

In a damp lease, the lessor provides the maintenance along with the aircraft but not the crew and insurance.

The pact is initially for a period of six months, which can be extended by up to 18 months, subject to regulatory approvals, IndiGo said, adding the two partners remain "committed" to exploring opportunities to further extend this period, subject to regulatory approvals.

"As part of our broader strategy to significantly expand our international network, we are pleased to confirm this damp lease of one Boeing 787-9 aircraft from Norse Atlantic Airways. Our vision is to transform into a global player by 2030 while having strong roots and continuous expansion in India, and we are strategically moving ahead in that direction," said Pieter Elbers, Chief Executive Officer at IndiGo.

IndiGo said it is committed to expanding its international footprint to cater to the growing demand for international travel to and from India.

To support and accelerate its long-haul expansion, IndiGo has placed a firm order for 30 Airbus 350-900 wide-body aircraft with an option for an additional 70 aircraft, with deliveries expected to commence from 2027, it said.