US military aircraft carrying 104 deported Indians lands at Amritsar airport

A US military aircraft carrying 104 illegal Indian immigrants landed at the Shri Guru Ramdas Ji International Airport in Amritsar at 1.55pm on Wednesday, sources said. The US military aircraft carrying illegal Indian immigrants at the Shri Guru Ramdas Ji International Airport in Amritsar on Wednesday afternoon. (PTI Photo)

While 30 of the deportees are from Punjab, 33 each are from Haryana and Gujarat, three each from Maharashtra and Uttar Pradesh, and two from Chandigarh, the sources said.

After initial questioning and verification, the administration has made arrangements to send them back to their places of residence in Punjab and Haryana.

No family members of the deportees reached the airport to receive them.

The US military plane C-17 has brought back the first batch of illegal Indian immigrants to have been deported by the US government.

After Donald Trump assumed office as the US President last month, the country’s law enforcement agencies have launched a crackdown against illegal immigrants.

Many people from Punjab, who entered the US through “donkey routes” or other illegal means by spending lakhs of rupees, are now facing deportation.