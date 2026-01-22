IndiGo Q3 Results: Profit down 78% as flight crisis, labour codes take their toll

IndiGo, India’s biggest airline operated by Interglobe Aviation Ltd, has reported a 78% decline in net profit, on account of a flights crisis that virtually grounded one of the fastest growing aviation markets in the world. Signage at the headquarters of InterGlobe Aviation Ltd.'s IndiGo in Gurugram, Haryana. (Bloomberg)

Consolidated net profit of the Mumbai-based airline fell 78% over the year-ago period to ₹550 crore in the quarter ended 31 December 2025, on revenue that increased 6.15% year-on-year to ₹23,472 crore, according to an exchange filing on Thursday (22 January 2026). Analysts polled by Bloomberg had estimated the bottomline at ₹1,997 crore.

IndiGo Q3 Results (Consolidated, YoY) Revenue up 6.15% at ₹ 23,472 crore

23,472 crore EBITDAR up 5.45% at ₹ 6,990 crore

6,990 crore EBITDAR margin flat at 30%

Net profit down 78% at ₹ 550 crore The decline in profit was on account of one-time exceptional costs as under:

Flight disruptions in December 2025: ₹ 577 crore

577 crore Implementation of new labour codes: ₹ 969 crore “This quarter, the company faced major operational disruptions that resulted in significant flight cancellations and delays from 3-5 December,” IndiGo CEO Pieter Elbers said in a statement accompanying the earnings. “We deeply regret the inconvenience faced by our customers and express our heartfelt gratitude for their patience and trust.”

Still, Elbers said, IndiGo managed to fly 3.2 crore passengers in the October-December quarter and 12.4 crore in 2025.

“Our long-term fundamentals remain strong, backed by our expanding fleet, growing domestic and international network,” he said. “We remain committed to reliability, operational excellence and enhanced customer experience.”

On Thursday, IndiGo shares rose 1.15% to ₹4913.80 apiece on the BSE even as the benchmark Sensex ended the day 0.49% higher at 82,307.37 points. The quarterly results were declared after market hours.