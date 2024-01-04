IndiGo withdraws fuel charge on tickets after decline in ATF prices

NEW DELHI: IndiGo on Thursday said it has stopped collecting a fuel charge on airline tickets from passengers on domestic and international rules following the reduction in the price of aviation fuel. FILE PHOTO: An IndiGo airlines passenger aircraft taxis on the tarmac at Chhatrapati Shivaji International airport in Mumbai (REUTERS)

The airline introduced the charge in October this year after a surge in aviation turbine fuel (ATF) prices.

“With recent reduction in ATF prices, IndiGo is withdrawing the charge,” the airline spokesperson said in a statement.

Aviation turbine fuel prices make up for about 40% of an airline’s operating cost.

“As ATF prices are dynamic, we will continue to adjust our fares and components thereof, to respond to any change in prices or market conditions,” IndiGo said in a statement. The decision to remove the fuel charge will be effective January 4, Thursday.

The fuel charge introduced in October ranged between ₹300 and ₹3,500, depending on the distance to the destination.

IndiGo’s move comes after state-owned fuel retailers.on Monday notified a reduction in the price of the jet fuel in Delhi by ₹4,162.5 or 3.9% per kl to ₹101,993.17, the third straight monthly reduction in ATF prices.

ATF price was cut by almost 6% ( ₹6,854.25 per kl) in November and by ₹5,189.25, or 4.6%, in December.

Together, the three rounds of reduction have wiped away almost 45% of the ₹29,391.08 per kl increase in rates effected in four monthly tranches starting July 1.