News / Business / IndiGo withdraws fuel charge on tickets after decline in ATF prices

IndiGo withdraws fuel charge on tickets after decline in ATF prices

ByNeha LM Tripathi
Jan 04, 2024 01:51 PM IST

IndiGo said it will adjust its fare to respond to change in prices or market conditions since ATF prices are dynamic

NEW DELHI: IndiGo on Thursday said it has stopped collecting a fuel charge on airline tickets from passengers on domestic and international rules following the reduction in the price of aviation fuel.

FILE PHOTO: An IndiGo airlines passenger aircraft taxis on the tarmac at Chhatrapati Shivaji International airport in Mumbai (REUTERS)
The airline introduced the charge in October this year after a surge in aviation turbine fuel (ATF) prices.

“With recent reduction in ATF prices, IndiGo is withdrawing the charge,” the airline spokesperson said in a statement.

Aviation turbine fuel prices make up for about 40% of an airline’s operating cost.

“As ATF prices are dynamic, we will continue to adjust our fares and components thereof, to respond to any change in prices or market conditions,” IndiGo said in a statement. The decision to remove the fuel charge will be effective January 4, Thursday.

The fuel charge introduced in October ranged between 300 and 3,500, depending on the distance to the destination.

IndiGo’s move comes after state-owned fuel retailers.on Monday notified a reduction in the price of the jet fuel in Delhi by 4,162.5 or 3.9% per kl to 101,993.17, the third straight monthly reduction in ATF prices.

ATF price was cut by almost 6% ( 6,854.25 per kl) in November and by 5,189.25, or 4.6%, in December.

Together, the three rounds of reduction have wiped away almost 45% of the 29,391.08 per kl increase in rates effected in four monthly tranches starting July 1.

  ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    author-default-90x90
    Neha LM Tripathi

    I am a principal correspondent with the national political bureau of the Hindustan Times. I track the aviation and railways ministry. I also write on travel trends. I cover the beats at the national level for the newspaper. Before being in Delhi, I have worked as a journalist in Mumbai as well. My hobbies include trekking and travelling.

Thursday, January 04, 2024
