IndiGo working out compensation payouts

New Delhi: India’s aviation regulator told the Delhi high court on Thursday that it had issued warnings to IndiGo’s senior executives, including the chief operating officer and director, and ordered the dismissal of a senior vice-president from service for operational disruptions that left passengers stranded at airports nationwide. The court also asked the airline to clarify if passengers who were being offered ₹10,000 vouchers would be permitted to redeem them after the validity period expired (PTI)

The court also asked the airline to clarify if passengers who were being offered ₹10,000 vouchers would be permitted to redeem them after the validity period expired.

Representing the Director General of Civil Aviation (DGCA), additional solicitor general Chetan Sharma and advocate Anjana Gosain submitted before a bench of chief justice DK Upadhyaya and justice Tejas Karia that a four-member committee had probed the issue.

The committee concluded that the crisis stemmed from “over-optimisation of operations, inadequate regulatory preparedness, deficiencies in system software support, and shortcomings in the management structure”. Consequently, the regulator imposed a ₹22.2 crore penalty on the airline.

The law officer, who submitted the committee’s report in a sealed cover, added that the regulator had also issued a warning to the deputy (head of flight operations) and resource planning analyst, and asked the airline to deposit ₹50 crore as bank guarantees, to be refunded as and when the airline carries out necessary corrections in its operations.

During the hearing, IndiGo’s lawyer submitted that the airline had processed 100% refunds for cancelled tickets and had begun issuing ‘Gesture of Care’ travel vouchers worth ₹10,000, valid for 12 months and redeemable on any IndiGo flight.

“On a query, counsel for IndiGo submits that refund of the cancelled tickets has already been made. However, the process for paying the compensation for cancellation as well as the compensation to the stranded passengers, is being worked out and that shall also be paid at the earliest. Let an affidavit be filed to the said effect by IndiGo in two weeks,” the court said in its order.

The matter will be heard next on February 25.