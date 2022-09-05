Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Indonesia sees higher September, October inflation after fuel price hike

Published on Sep 05, 2022 08:12 AM IST

Deputy minister of finance Suahasil Nazara, said that the ministry expects the month-to-month inflation to normalise in November.

Motorists queue at a PT Pertamina Gas station in Pangkal Pinang, Indonesia. (Bloomberg)
Reuters |

Indonesia finance ministry expects inflation to pick up in September and October following a price hike announced at the weekend on subsidised fuels, a senior official said.

Deputy minister Suahasil Nazara, however, said in a TV interview with CNBC Indonesia that the ministry expects the month-to-month inflation to normalise in November. It still expects 2022's GDP growth in a range of 5.1% to 5.4%, the official said.

